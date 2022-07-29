Wests Tigers winger David Nofoaluma will officially join the Melbourne Storm for the remainder of the 2022 NRL season.

First reported during the week, the move of Nofoaluma will likely see him slot straight into Melbourne's 17 from next week, with the Storm currently in the grips of an injury crisis.

All of George Jennings, Reimis Smith and Ryan Papenhuyzen are out for the remainder of the season, and Nick Meaney could join them on the sidelines after suffering an ugly injury during Friday night's victory over the New Zealand Warriors in Auckland.

Nofoaluma has been struggling for game time in the Tigers' 17 this season, and while it was also reported the Storm were potentially chasing Adam Doueihi, they were told a flat no to that request.

Regardless, the Storm desperately needed to sign someone before the August 1 transfer deadline, with coach Craig Bellamy revealing just a fortnight ago that they had not only a spot left, but salary cap space to get a deal over the line.

Nofoaluma will take the club's final top 30 spot for the season, and could prove deadly in the Storm system.

The veteran winger has scored 95 tries in 175 NRL appearances for the Tigers, and has scored 8 tries in 12 games this year. He has also played three Tests for Samoa.

Nofoaluma will return to the Tigers at the end of the season, where he is still on contract for another two seasons, however, him moving off the salary cap for the remainder of 2022 will allow the club to forward pay some of next year's wages, opening up salary cap space.