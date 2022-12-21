The South Sydney Rabbitohs have officially confirmed the re-signings of Cody Walker and Latrell Mitchell on new deals.

Walker has re-signed on a two-year deal, keeping him at Redfern until the end of 2025, while Mitchell will be at the club until at least the end of 2027 on a new four-year contract.

While it has been reported for much of the year that the duo would put pen to paper on new deals with the club, that hasn't stopped rivals sniffing around.

It has been reported that the Dolphins were interested in both players, while other clubs were also prepared to make offers the way of the South Sydney duo.

They have ultimately decided to follow the lead of Damien Cook who re-signed last week though, committing their futures to the Redfern-based outfit, who have been to the preliminary finals five years in a row, but haven't won a premiership in the period.

Walker, who only debuted in the NRL in 2016, is now 32, but believes he will be able to play on for a longer period thanks to the late start.

At 32 years of age, he is one of the best five-eighths in the game and has 169 games under his belt, as well as four State of Origin appearances.

“This place has become home to me and my boys. We're all able to be active in our community and to have a voice on things that are important to us," Walker said in an official club statement.

“My best football has been played here and I reckon I can go further over the next three years and help this Club win its next premiership.

“We've had some success over the past few years, but we need to take that next step and I truly believe we can do that with the squad, coaches and staff that we have here.

“The Rabbitohs mean so much to so many people and it's fantastic to represent the Club and our people every time we pull on the jersey.”

Mitchell, on the other hand, has quickly become one of the best fullbacks in the game.

He has played 48 games for the club since switching from the Sydney Roosters at the end of 2019, and has also now played seven State of Origins to go with ten Tests, all at centre.

His fullback play at club level has improved out of sight however and South Sydney's resurgence when he returned from injury during 2022 was clear to see.

“I'm so happy to have found my home here at South Sydney,” Mitchell said.

“It really does feel like family here and I know my partner Brielle and our girls feel the same. I've had opportunities here that I would never have had at other clubs, and we have more opportunities ahead of us in the future.

“I know I can express myself here, on and off the field, and I'm supported by everyone from the Club and the communities we represent.

"I'm all-in on bringing the trophy back to the Rabbitohs. I've had that feeling elsewhere and I want to bring that feeling here to South Sydney."

The duo will join Damien Cook, who re-signed until 2025, as South Sydney search for their first premiership since the famous 2014 win over the Canterbury Bulldogs.