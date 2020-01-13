After what seemed like an eternity, the playing future of Latrell Mitchell is settled, with the star fullback signing with the Soth Sydney Rabbitohs.

Mitchell was granted his release effective immediately from the Sydney Roosters on Monday, allowing him to depart with a year still to run on his current contract.

The 22-year old has signed a one-year deal with the option for the Rabbitohs to extend it by a further year. The Rabbits have until June 30 to exercise that option.

The deal is reportedly worth $600,000 with that number jumping to $800,000 if the second-year option is taken. It is believed that Mitchell will take the fullback position at Redfern but only after starting at left centre and building up some conditioning.

There were times when the deal looked destined to fail after the Roosters threatened to block a move due to wages paid to Mitchell post November 1.

Mitchell took to Instagram last week to announce his departure and thank the club: “I want to thank the Sydney Roosters for everything they have done for me and my family…Nothing has been made official as of yet. But my stay at the Roosters has come to an end. On to the next chapter. wherever that may be.”

South Sydney General Manger of Football Shane Richardson spoke about the acquisition of Mitchell.

“Latrell is a sublime talent and with the guidance of our coaching staff, senior players and mentors, we think Latrell can go to another level in the red and green,” he told the club website.

Richardson said Mitchell knows what it takes to succeed at South Sydney.

“He has the ability to be one of the best players in the world and from our discussions with him he understands that it’s going to take a lot of hard work and effort for him to be at his best consistently and to reach his full potential.”

Mitchell played 97 games for the Sydney Roosters from 2016-2019.