It’s official – the St George Illawarra Dragons have extended back-rower Jackson Ford’s contract.

The new deal will tie the 22-year old to the Red V until at least the end of the 2022 NRL season.

Ford was thrilled to commit his future to the club.

“To re-sign with the Dragons for a further two years after playing all my juniors here and making my first grade debut is very pleasing. Even better I’ll get to remain close by to my family which is massive for me,” Ford told dragons.com.au.

“I had a good taste of the NRL last year and it’s really made me hungry to get back on the field. It’s disappointing that there’s no reserve grade this year so it means I have to train hard to ensure I get to play consistent footy in 2020.”

Dragons Director of Rugby League Pathways and List Management Ian Millward added: “We’re very pleased to lock up such a talented player, and hopefully down the line, one ofthe better players in the NRL.

“Since his progression from our pathways system to the NRL squad, the coaching staff have held an excitement over Jackson’s physical presence at training and look forward to seeing that translate on the field in due time.

“We’re still in the market for another back-rower to complement the likes of Tariq Sims, Tyrell Fuimaono and now Jackson, who are all signed for the coming seasons.”