Free to negotiate with rival teams, Gold Coast Titans forward Klese Haas has reportedly made a decision on where his future lies for the next three seasons.

Klese Haas, the younger brother of NSW Blues and Brisbane Broncos star prop Payne Haas, remains off-contract at the end of the season, but that won't be for long.

A vital piece of Des Hasler's rebuild at the Titans, he has appeared in 13 games this season in which he has stepped up in the absence of Tino Fa'asuamaleaui and David Fifita (when he was sidelined with injury).

Haas is expected to remain at the Gold Coast Titans for the next three seasons until the end of the 2027 season, per News Corp.

This comes after rumours came to light that the Parramatta Eels were eyeing his services and there have been persistent rumours over the years that he would leave to join his older brother at the Broncos.

Only 22, he has recorded 30 first-grade appearances and scored five times during his time on the field. However, he has shown that his best years are ahead of him.

Speaking to Zero Tackle earlier this year, Payne Haas revealed that he is mentoring his younger brother and that Klese has what it takes to be in the State of Origin conversation in the next couple of years. "I don't want to blow smoke up my ass, but I've been trying to help him a bit because I've been through it since I was 18 and just trying to give him pointers on what to do and what not to do," Payne Haas told Zero Tackle.

"As long as he keeps building, I'm pretty sure he's going to be in the convo for Origin in the next couple of years.

"I watch all his games. I stress out more for his games than my own. It's pretty crazy.

"I sit at the TV, and my missus is getting at me cause I'm yelling at the TV, and I just get real nervous watching my little brother, but I think that's just probably love and just want him to do well."