St George Illawarra Dragons veteran James Graham is yet to decide on what his future holds as his contract expires at the end of this year.

The 34-year-old insists his focus remains with the Dragons, but Super League clubs are expected to be in contact with the star on a potential return to the competition, including his former side St Helens.

“I haven’t spoken to anyone,” Graham said on Sky Sports’ Golden Point Vodcast.

“I understand the situation that I’m in and all the circumstances that come with that so I’m in a position where I’ve got to earn something and I’m comfortable with that.

“There’s keep playing or hang up the boots, and there’s a lot of stuff that’s going to come into that.

“Physical injury can change things too and that’s not lost on me, so hopefully, I’m fit and healthy come the end of the season and then someone sees some value in me playing somewhere.

“I owe it to them (St George) to give it my best and what will happen, will happen.

“I don’t think it’s fair to talk about playing for someone else when I owe them everything this year and that’s what I’m going to give them.”