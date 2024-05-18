The St George Illawarra Dragons have confirmed the re-signing of second-rower Jaydn Su'A.

The former Queensland State of Origin second-rower has been in fantastic form to start the 2024 campaign, and there has been mass speculation over his future.

The Dolphins, South Sydney Rabbitohs and other clubs were linked to making a play for the back-rower, but Su'A has remained true to his previous comments, ignoring the outside interest to re-sign with the Dragons on a two-year extension that will keep him in red and white until at least the end of 2026.

Of particular note was Su'A being linked with a move to link up with Wayne Bennett, who he has been coached by previously. Bennett is expected to sign with the South Sydney Rabbitohs for a second stint at the club this week.

Dragons' head coach Shane Flanagan was thrilled with the announcement of Su'A being re-signed by the Dragons.

“Jaydn's performances this year have shown how important he is to this club and how determined he is to perform for the Dragons,” Flanagan said in a club statement confirming the news.

“He is just coming in to his best football and we see him as a vital part of our forward pack over the coming years.”

Su'A has played 40 games for the Dragons since signing with the club, and now has a total of 123 NRL appearances.

He could well be in the mix for a return to the State of Origin arena this year on the back of an excellent start to the season and with other injuries causing headaches for Billy Slater in the forwards.