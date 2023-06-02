Dolphins centre Oliver Gildart will leave the club at the end of the season, signing a three-year deal with Super League club Hull KR.

After months of speculation concerning Gildart's future in the NRL, Hull KR confirmed the news on Friday.

After playing seven seasons in the Super League (primarily for the Wigan Warriors), the England international joined the Wests Tigers for the 2022 season. Unfortunately, he has only managed to play 10 NRL games, with most of his time being spent in the NSW Cup.

Limited game time saw him shipped off to the Sydney Roosters on loan before being released by the Tigers and joining the Dolphins ahead of this season.

Yet to play for the Dolphins, he is a two-time grand final winner with the Wigan Warriors, scored 65 Super League tries in 147 games and earnt honours internationally for both England (three caps) and Great Britain (one cap).

Excited to announce the signing of Gildart, Hull KR coach Willie Peters praised the outside-back and can't wait for him to be a part of the club.

"He's been away for three years and further developed his game over in Australia. What appealed to me is the club is getting a quality centre in his prime years, ready to prove himself again in Super League and win trophies," Peters said in a Hull KR media statement.

"Oliver is a fast, elusive centre that will bring some real speed to the club's backline and x-factor to our attack.

"We want to bring winners who have played at the highest level in big games, finals and internationals. He is in line with our vision here at Hull KR and he wants to be a part of that."

Speaking on the move back home to England, Gildart stated he is looking forward to the opportunity to join Hull KR.

"It was a no-brainer for me. Hull KR is a big club and really pushing for that top four spot and rightly so, I think they've been playing some really good rugby," Gildart stated.

"I spoke to Willie and how he likes the boys to play and it fits in with my play style. I'm looking forward to coming into the club next season and working hard with the boys.

"We've got a great mixture at Hull KR next year. We have some great senior players and a good bunch of young lads too for next season. Peta Hiku especially for those coming in, I've been watching him closely over here and he's a great player and a great addition to the team.

"I feel like I've matured as a player and a person while in Australia. I'm getting older and with age, you get that experience. I've got to work with some amazing coaches and players so it's been great to learn from them and take a leaf out of their book.

"I'm looking forward to coming home, playing back in the Super League and playing well for Hull KR. I'm excited."