Joe Ofahengaue has officially signed with the Parramatta Eels after having his release confirmed by the Wests Tigers.

First reported last week, it was believed Ofahengaue would sign with the blue and gold for last week's game, but the Tigers' board ultimately backflipped on their decision.

It was revealed Ofahengaue had already completed pre-signing medical exams before the Tigers board ultimately confirmed they would need him for another game.

The signing has now officially gone through though, with the Tongan international and former Maroons' representative Ofahengaue signing on a deal of an undisclosed length.

Parramatta director of football Mark O'Neill said Ofahengaue was an important addition - it comes as Junior Paulo goes into Origin camp and Reagan Campbell-Gillard continues his recovery from injury.

"Joe is a timely addition to the Eels' squad, considering the injury status of some of our key forwards," O'Neill said.

“His power game will suit our style of football, his NRL and Origin experience will be valuable for some of our emerging forwards and his character will be great for the overall culture of the club.

We all look forward to welcoming him and his family to the Club."

Ofahengaue has been named for this week's game with the Eels when they clash with the North Queensland Cowboys on Friday evening.

Tigers' CEO Justin Pascoe said it was an opportunity that works best for both parties.

“Joe is a very well-liked player and very well respected," Pascoe said in a club statement.

"This is an opportunity that works for both parties.

“We wish Joe and his family all the best with their future, and thank Joe for his efforts over the past two and a half seasons.”