Brisbane Broncos forward Joe Ofahengaue could be on his way out of the Broncos and into a red V for next season, according to Wide World of Sports The Mole.

Brisbane have been unhappy with Ofahengaue’s performance this year as he has only played 12 games this season, with the club willing to let him join St George Illawarra Dragons for 2021.

It was only last year that Ofahengaue was wearing the maroons jersey in the State of Origin, however, this year his form has dipped, including two club suspensions over off-field problems.

His form hasn’t been able to reach the heights he hit last year as he does not have a try assist or a win next to his name.

The move could do both parties wonders as new Dragons boss Anthony Griffin has had experience coaching the 24-year-old when he had a stint at the Broncos, believing he could re-ignite his form.