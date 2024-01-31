The New Zealand Rugby League have hit back at Australian Rugby League Commission chairman Peter V'Landys over comments made around Wayne Bennett.

The supercoach, who is looking for a new job from the end of 2024 as his contract at the Dolphins comes to an end, has formally applied for the Kiwis job.

That job is open after Michael Maguire exited the role to take over the New South Wales Blues from the 2024 State of Origin series from Brad Fittler.

But the approach from Bennett to the NZRL was met with bemusement by V'Landys, who suggested Bennett should have no interest in coaching for a 'loser'.

“I don't know why Wayne wants to get on a loser. He's normally a winning coach, why would he want to go and coach against Australia,” he told The Rush Hour with Leisel Jones, Liam & Dobbo on Triple M Radio.

The NZRL wasted no time in firing back at V'Landys, reminding the commission chairman that the Kiwis had in fact beaten Australia 30 points to 0 in last year's Pacific Cup final - the biggest loss in Kangaroos' history.

Tell Peter V’landys we doin eetswa 🥴#firtynil pic.twitter.com/1PVvMm5K88 — NZ Rugby League (@NZRL_Kiwis) January 31, 2024

The Kiwis, on their part, will take their time in appointing a replacement with no Test rugby league to be played until the back-end of 2024.

The NZRL also confirmed they are interested in talking to Bennett, although a number of candidates have also put their name down with a selection process to now follow.

It's believed Nathan Cayless and Stacey Jones are among the other names who have shown interest in the role vacated by Maguire.

Bennett has previously been involved with the Kiwis, being an advisor to Stephen Kearney during 2008 when the nation won the Rugby League World Cup, beating the Kangaroos in the Brisbane-held final.