Zach Fittler, the son of current New South Wales State of Origin coach Brad headlines a 41-man emerging blues squad named for a two-day training camp.

In addition to the 41-man men's squad, a 25-woman squad for the emerging Sky Blues has also been named, with the camp to be held this coming weekend.

The camps are held on an annual basis and run by the current coaches, Fittler and Kylie Hilder.

The younger Fittler has impressed for the Sydney Roosters at Harold Matthews level this year, and has also spent time playing rugby union.

The squad has been selected from players who played in the Harold Matthews (under-17) and SG Ball (under-19) competitions, as well as their equivalent country competitions, the Andrew Johns and Laurie Daley Cups.

Samuela Fainu, who is the younger brother of Manase and Sione Fainu, is another of the inclusions in the team, while Michael Roberts is also included after signing a development deal to spend the 2023 season with expansion club the Dolphins.

On the women's side, players were picked out of both the Tarsha Gale Cup and recently completed Lisa Fiaola Cup, which is a schools-based competition.

Junior Blues

Tai Blackman (Newcastle Knights), Tylor Bunting (Manly Warringah Sea Eagles), Harry Chadburn (Northern Rivers Titans), Alex Challenor (Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks), Alex Conti (Balmain Tigers), Moustafa Dirani (Penrith Panthers), Jaxon Edgar (Penrith Panthers), Samuela Fainu (Manly Warringah Sea Eagles), Joshua Feledy (Macarthur Wests Tigers), Ethan Ferguson (Newcastle Knights), Thomas Fisher (Western Suburbs Magpies), Zach Fittler (Sydney Roosters), Thomas Fletcher (South Sydney Rabbitohs), Charlie Guymer (Parramatta Eels), Jacob Halangahu (St George Illawarra Dragons), Zane Harrison (Northern Rivers Titans), Harrison Hassett (Penrith Panthers), Jack Hilliar (Newcastle Knights), Kyan Hjaltason (Illawarra South Coast Dragons), Harry Hudson (Monaro Colts), Liam Ison (Penrith Panthers), Leo Jacques, Finau Latu (St George Illawarra Dragons), Heath Mason (Western Suburbs Magpies), Jesse McLean (Penrith Panthers), Nick Murphy (Western Rams), Riley Oitmann (Macarthur Wests Tigers), Josah Papalli (Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs), Venasiotanagifetaua Patuki Case (Sydney Roosters), Michael Roberts (Northern Rivers Titans/Redcliffe Dolphins), Joseph Roddy (Riverina Bulls/Canberra Raiders), Toby Rodwell (Sydney Roosters), Lewish Sargent-Wilson (Illawarra South Coast Dragons), Ethan Sanders (Parramatta Eels), Fletcher Sharpe (Newcastle Knights), Chevy Stewart (Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks/Canberra Raiders), Blaize Talagi (Parramatta Eels), Zachariah Taufa (Illawarra South Coast Dragons), Sam Tuivaiti (Parramatta Eels), Joe Walsh (Sydney Roosters), Mitchell Woods (Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs)

Junior Sky Blues

Charlotte Basham (Illawarra Steelers), Brooklyn Blackadder (Greater Northern Tigers), Paige Bohringer (NSWCCC Secondary Schools), Charlotte Boyle (Illawarra Steelers), Sharlize Campbell (Central Coast Roosters), Casey Cowgill (North Coast Bulldogs), Tyra Ekapati (Central Coast Roosters), Yasmin Elabbasi (Northern Rivers Titans), Evie Jones (Greater Northern Tigers), Missy Karaitiana (Western Rams), Taylor Keppie (Western Rams), Ella Knowles (Hunter Sports High), Evah McEwan (Newcastle Knights), Lily McNamara (Greater Northern Tigers), Lailani Montgomery (Central Coast Roosters), Maria Paseka (Illawarra Steelers), Liliana Reardon (Greater Northern Tigers), Maddison Riley (Greater Northern Tigers), Bronte Ryan (NSWCIS Secondary Schools), Emiah Stokes (North Coast Bulldogs), Jaminey Weatherall (Northern Rivers Titans), Katelyn Whitehead (Central Coast Roosters), Lilly-Ann White (Newcastle Knights), Charlee Woods (North Coast Bulldogs), Rhian Yeo (NSWCCC Secondary Schools)