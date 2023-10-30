The NSWRL have announced a NSW Invitational Under-17s team to take on the Warrington Wolves Under-17s team this weekend at HE Laybutt Sporting Complex.

Former Manly Sea Eagles coach Geoff will coach the star-studded team. Toovey appeared in 15 Origin games for the NSW Blues and even served as captain for the 1997 State of Origin series against Queensland.

The invitational team is made up of the stars of tomorrow and includes players from NSWRL Junior Representative competitions, including the UNE Harold Matthews Cup (Under 17s) and SLE Laurie Daley Cup (Under 18s).

Canterbury Bulldogs halfback Mitchell Woods, Penrith Panthers winger Casey McLean, and Sydney Roosters playmaker Zach Fittler are just three players that will compete against the Under-17s Warrington Wolves team on November 4 at HE Laybutt Sporting Complex.

NSW Invitational Under 17s:

Mitchell Brophy (Canberra Raiders)

Lachlan Dooner (Sydney Roosters)

Jaxen Edgar (Penrith Panthers)

Dominic Farrugia (Parramatta Eels)

Zac Fittler (Sydney Roosters)

Jezaiah Funa-luta (Parramatta Eels)

Jacob Halangahu (St George Dragons)

Zane Harrison (Northern Rivers Titans)

Jack Hilliar (Newcastle Knights)

Cody Hopwood (Newcastle Knights)

Simione Laiafi (Manly Warringah Sea Eagles)

Hokafonu Lemoto (Penrith Panthers)

Casey McLean (Penrith Panthers)

Lleyton Moore (North Coast Bulldogs)

Toby Rodwell (Sydney Roosters)

Harry Wald (Western Rams)

Nikora Williams (Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks)

Mitchell Woods (Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs)

Coach: Geoff Toovey