Blues star James Tedesco has confirmed he will play in Wednesday’s Origin Series opener in Adelaide after passing a fitness test on Saturday, per Fox Sports.
Tedesco has been battling a knee injury he sustained in the Roosters’ semi-final loss to Canberra and looked in doubt to line up for Brad Fittler in game one.
Concerns grew midweek when second-string fullback Ryan Papenhuyzen was ruled out of the clash at Adelaide Oval with a calf injury, with the Storm speedster and Tedesco the only named No.1’s in Fittler’s squad.
Tedesco was seen in a knee brace during the Dally M Awards but has passed a final test ahead of the first clash against an under-manned Queensland outfit.
NSW BLUES Side for Game I:
1. James Tedesco
2. Daniel Tupou
3. Clint Gutherson*
4. Jack Wighton
6. Luke Keary*
9. Damien Cook
10. Junior Paulo*
11. Boyd Cordner (c)
12. Tyson Frizell
13. Jake Trbojevic
Interchange: 14. Cody Walker 15. Payne Haas 16. Cameron Murray 17. Angus Crichton