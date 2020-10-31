Blues star James Tedesco has confirmed he will play in Wednesday’s Origin Series opener in Adelaide after passing a fitness test on Saturday, per Fox Sports.

Tedesco has been battling a knee injury he sustained in the Roosters’ semi-final loss to Canberra and looked in doubt to line up for Brad Fittler in game one.

Concerns grew midweek when second-string fullback Ryan Papenhuyzen was ruled out of the clash at Adelaide Oval with a calf injury, with the Storm speedster and Tedesco the only named No.1’s in Fittler’s squad.

Tedesco was seen in a knee brace during the Dally M Awards but has passed a final test ahead of the first clash against an under-manned Queensland outfit.

NSW BLUES Side for Game I:

1. James Tedesco

2. Daniel Tupou

3. Clint Gutherson*

4. Jack Wighton

5. Josh Addo-Carr

6. Luke Keary*

7. Nathan Cleary

8. Daniel Saifiti

9. Damien Cook

10. Junior Paulo*

11. Boyd Cordner (c)

12. Tyson Frizell

13. Jake Trbojevic

Interchange: 14. Cody Walker 15. Payne Haas 16. Cameron Murray 17. Angus Crichton