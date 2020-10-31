BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - JUNE 05: James Tedesco of the Blues makes a break during game one of the 2019 State of Origin series between the Queensland Maroons and the New South Wales Blues at Suncorp Stadium on June 05, 2019 in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

Blues star James Tedesco has confirmed he will play in Wednesday’s Origin Series opener in Adelaide after passing a fitness test on Saturday, per Fox Sports.

Tedesco has been battling a knee injury he sustained in the Roosters’ semi-final loss to Canberra and looked in doubt to line up for Brad Fittler in game one.

Concerns grew midweek when second-string fullback Ryan Papenhuyzen was ruled out of the clash at Adelaide Oval with a calf injury, with the Storm speedster and Tedesco the only named No.1’s in Fittler’s squad.

Tedesco was seen in a knee brace during the Dally M Awards but has passed a final test ahead of the first clash against an under-manned Queensland outfit.

NSW BLUES Side for Game I:

1. James Tedesco

2. Daniel Tupou

3. Clint Gutherson*

4. Jack Wighton

5. Josh Addo-Carr

6. Luke Keary*

7. Nathan Cleary

8. Daniel Saifiti

9. Damien Cook

10. Junior Paulo*

11. Boyd Cordner (c)

12. Tyson Frizell

13. Jake Trbojevic

Interchange: 14. Cody Walker 15. Payne Haas 16. Cameron Murray 17. Angus Crichton