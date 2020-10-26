Penrith star Jarome Luai will be wishing he had his time again after a video of him throwing his support behind the Maroons was circulated after he was called up to the NSW State of Origin squad.

The New South Welshman was asked a series of questions whilst he was with Samoa during the 2017 World Cup.

Luai then claimed that he was a Queensland man ahead of the Blues.

Awkward video of NSW rookie circulates after Blues call-up Might have to explain this one to Freddy 😬😬😬 👉 https://t.co/Ht6q6KM7tv pic.twitter.com/DevPBell7n — Fox League (@FOXNRL) October 25, 2020

The Samoan international has placed his duty to his country over that of his state, saying that he wants to lead a Tongan-style change for Samoa.

“I’d be still eligible for the Blues, but my heart is with Samoa,” he told the Sydney Morning Herald.

“I know how good Samoa can be, there’s a lot of good young talent coming through, and the brothers I’ve grown up playing with want to play for Samoa as well – Brian To’o, Stephen Crichton, Spencer Leniu, Moses Leota, Tyrone May, we’re all eligible.

“We’ve seen what has happened with Tonga, and hopefully that’s something we can get going one day because I know how much of a threat Samoa can be to the other nations. If we all buy in, we will get a lot of rewards out of it.’’

Despite all these comments, Luai was still included in Brad Fittler’s squad for the upcoming State of Origin series.

The Penrith five-eighth was a bit more lucky than Bronco Tevita Pangai Junior, with Blues selector Greg Alexander exclaiming earlier this year that he blew his chances to play State of Origin last year after saying his heart was with Queensland.

“The journalist [asked]: ‘you’re a New South Welshman, you’re a Newcastle boy, do you hope New South Wales win?’

“He said no ‘I’m going for Queensland, I’m a Queensland supporter, if Kevvie needs anyone to run opposed against me, I’m available’.

“That wasn’t the smartest thing for Tevita to be saying. If ever he wanted to play Origin, you don’t think you’d be saying something like that.”