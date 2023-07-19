The Parramatta Eels will reportedly lose young gun half Ethan Sanders to the Canberra Raiders.

Sanders, who is rated as one of the best young playmakers in the game alongside his NSW Blues under 19 halves partner Latu Fainu (who is reportedly himself set to switch clubs to the Wests Tigers), has been earmarked for big things in the Eels' system.

However, according to The Sydney Morning Herald, the Raiders have swooped to land his signature on a long-term deal that could see him become the future of the green machine.

Sanders is belived to be contracted at the Eels until at least the end of next season, but the Eels will reportedly weigh up whether to release him a season early rather than develop him ahead of the switch south.

While Sanders will likely be too raw for first-grade next season, the star youngster is eventually expected to fill the void in the Raiders halves left by Jack Wighton's departure.

Wighton will join the South Sydney Rabbitohs at the start of next season after signing a four-year deal to make the first club switch of his career.

While the move came as something of a surprise to the green machine after they blew the Rabbitohs' offer out of the water financially, Ricky Stuart's side is still yet to go outside of the club to find a replacement, with little talent left on the market heading into 2024.

It could mean Sanders immediately battles the likes of Matt Frawley and Brad Schneider for a place in the Raiders' halves from the start of 2024 if he gains his release from the Eels as expected.