NSW great Steve Roach believes the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs should target Parramatta Eels playmaker Jai Field to help the club’s problems in attack and add some stability in the halves.
The Bulldogs have gone through a number of halves pairings, including Kieran Foran, Jack Cogger, Lachlan Lewis, Brandon Wakehamand Jake Averillo. But it’s Field who Roach thinks could be the missing link.
After getting discarded by the Dragons after 11 games, Field joined the Eels on a train-and-trial contract in the pre-season before earning a place in the squad.
Field had not played in the NRL since Round 16 of last year, but returned to action for the Eels in their dominant 42-4 victory over the Cowboys with an impressive performance.
Roach believes Field is exactly the type of player the Bulldogs should be going after.
Blockhead seems to have overlooked the fact that Jai Field is not a proven first grade player at this stage of his career. He has very little chance of shifting Dylan Brown & Mitchell Moses out of their positions, so the best outcome for him would be as a bench player like he was at the Dragons.
There is no doubting his speed and other attributes, and he has been a good performer for the Red V in the NSW/Canterbury Cup the last couple of years, but there is a question mark on his defence. The other consideration is he has played only 1 first grade game so far this year. I think the Bulldogs would be wise to wait and see if Jai Field can become a regular selection in the Eels top 17 each week.
If and when that happens there could be other clubs interested in him as well.