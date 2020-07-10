NSW great Steve Roach believes the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs should target Parramatta Eels playmaker Jai Field to help the club’s problems in attack and add some stability in the halves.

The Bulldogs have gone through a number of halves pairings, including Kieran Foran, Jack Cogger, Lachlan Lewis, Brandon Wakehamand Jake Averillo. But it’s Field who Roach thinks could be the missing link.

After getting discarded by the Dragons after 11 games, Field joined the Eels on a train-and-trial contract in the pre-season before earning a place in the squad.

Field had not played in the NRL since Round 16 of last year, but returned to action for the Eels in their dominant 42-4 victory over the Cowboys with an impressive performance.

Roach believes Field is exactly the type of player the Bulldogs should be going after.

“If I was the Bulldogs, I’d be chasing him,” Roach told Behind Blue Eyes.

“They need an explosive halfback to go with Kieran Foran.

“He can run, (which we saw in) that try that he scored in his first game in for Mitchell Moses

“If I was a club and I needed a running halfback, he would be the bloke I’d be going after.

“I think he’s a sensational player.”