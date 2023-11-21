After recently being named in the 2023 NSW Cup Team of the Year, Clayton Faulalo has secured a Top 30 spot for the Manly Sea Eagles for the 2025 season.

Faulalo had an amazing debut season in the NSW Cup in 2023, recording 29 tries in 24 games for the Blacktown Workers Sea Eagles team.

This came after a stint with the Wentworthville Magpies (Ron Massey Cup) last year and the Parramatta Eels (Jersey Flegg) in 2021.

A utility back, he is equally as dangerous at fullback, on the wing or in the centres and took home the Players' Player award for the Blacktown Workers at the end-of-season awards ceremony.

“I just wanted to play NSW Cup and play the best footy that I can, irrespective of how many tries I'd score,'' Faulalo said earlier this year.

“I don't mind what position I play but if I had to choose, ideally it be at full-back. It allows me to roam a bit more there, but I'm just happy to play anywhere.

“As a team, we set ourselves a goal and I think we exceeded that.

“There was such a tight connection amongst the Blacktown Workers boys. It was more like a brotherhood there and it certainly helped with the success we had.

“Whether it was scoring one or 29 tries, I just wanted to do my job for the boys.

The new contract will see him training with the NRL squad next season before moving to the Top 30 roster in 2025. He will be eager to continue his great debut season in the NSW Cup and hope to receive a call-up into the NRL team eventually.

“Clayton had an outstanding season in the NSW Cup and was the competition's leading try scorer,'' Seibold said in a statement put forward by the club.

“For a player who hasn't been in any full-time environment, we are really excited about his potential and how we can progress him over the next two seasons.

“If you add that to his untapped talent, then we feel as though he can be a first grader of the future.

“Clayton will be training with the NRL squad full-time next year and will go into our top 30 in 2025.”