The NSW Cup will enter its second round this weekend, and Zero Tackle has you covered with all the team lists and changes in the New South Wales competition.
Newtown Jets vs Canterbury Bulldogs
Newtown Jets
In: Max Bradbury, Kyle Pickering
Out: Mawene Hiroti, Rhys Dakin
1. Daniel Atkinson
2. Tom Rodwell
3. Addison Demetriou
4. Chris Vae'ila
5. Sam Stonestreet
6. Billy Magoulias
7. Niwhai Puru
8. Tuku Hau Tapuha
9. Jayden Berrell
10. Rhys Dakin
11. Billy Burns
12. Jordin Leiu
13. Blake Hosking
Interchange
14. Max Bradbury
15. Brad Fearnley
16. Kyle Pickering
17. Samuel Healey
Reserves
18. Jackson Ferris
19. Tyla Tamou
In: Reece Hoffman, Harry Hayes
Out: Kitione Kautoga, Lipoi Hopoi
1. Joash Papalii
2. Jeral Skelton
3. Hayze Perham
4. Bronson Xerri
5. Eli Clark
6. Bailey Biondi-Odo
7. Toby Sexton
8. Liam Knight
9. Jake Turpin
10. Chris Patolo
11. Jordan Samrani
12. Harry Hayes
13. Harrison Edwards
Interchange
14. Bailey Hayward
15. Reece Hoffman
16. Zane Tetevano
17. Jack Todd
Reserves
19. Lachlan Vale
20. Khaled Rajab
21. Lipoi Hopoi