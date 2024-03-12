SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - MARCH 16: Josh Schuster of the Sea Eagles passes the ball during the round three NRL match between Manly Sea Eagles and Parramatta Eels at 4 Pines Park on March 16, 2023 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

The NSW Cup will enter its second round this weekend, and Zero Tackle has you covered with all the team lists and changes in the New South Wales competition.

Newtown Jets vs Canterbury Bulldogs

Mawene Hiroti in action. (Photo: Flickr- @NAPARAZZI)

Newtown Jets

In: Max Bradbury, Kyle Pickering
Out: Mawene Hiroti, Rhys Dakin

1. Daniel Atkinson
2. Tom Rodwell
3. Addison Demetriou
4. Chris Vae'ila
5. Sam Stonestreet
6. Billy Magoulias
7. Niwhai Puru
8. Tuku Hau Tapuha
9. Jayden Berrell
10. Rhys Dakin
11. Billy Burns
12. Jordin Leiu
13. Blake Hosking

Interchange
14. Max Bradbury
15. Brad Fearnley
16. Kyle Pickering
17. Samuel Healey

Reserves
18. Jackson Ferris
19. Tyla Tamou

Canterbury Bulldogs

In: Reece Hoffman, Harry Hayes
Out: Kitione Kautoga, Lipoi Hopoi

1. Joash Papalii
2. Jeral Skelton
3. Hayze Perham
4. Bronson Xerri
5. Eli Clark
6. Bailey Biondi-Odo
7. Toby Sexton
8. Liam Knight
9. Jake Turpin
10. Chris Patolo
11. Jordan Samrani
12. Harry Hayes
13. Harrison Edwards

Interchange
14. Bailey Hayward
15. Reece Hoffman
16. Zane Tetevano
17. Jack Todd

Reserves
19. Lachlan Vale
20. Khaled Rajab
21. Lipoi Hopoi

