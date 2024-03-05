The NSW Cup will enter its opening round this weekend, and Zero Tackle has you covered with all the team lists in the New South Wales competition.
Newcastle Knights vs Canberra Raiders
1. Fletcher Shape
2. Laitia Moceidreke
3. Krystian Mapapalangi
4. Fletcher Myers
5. Tom Jenkins
6. Will Pryce
7. Zach Herring
8. Jed Cartwright
9. Riley Jones
10. Callan Burgess
11. Thomas Cant
12. Brodie Jones
13. Clay Webb
Interchange
14. Temple Kalepo
15. Reid Alchin
16. John Toleafoa
17. Bailey Hartwig
1. Chevy Stewart
2. Utuloa Asomua
3. James Schiller
4. Manaia Waitere
5. Jed Stuart
6. Kaeo Weekes
7. Adam Cook
8. Peter Hola
9. Zac Woolford
10. Trey Mooney
11. Mitchell Spencer
12. Simi Sasagi
13. Hohepa Puru (c)
Interchange
14. Adrian Trevilyan
15. Peter Taateo
16. Loghan Lewis
19. Prinston Esera