After 26 rounds in the home-and-away season, only three teams remain in the 2024 NSW Cup competition as they all look to become the new premiership winner of the reserve-grade competition.
Following the opening two weeks of the finals, the North Sydney Bears have advanced through to the 2024 NSW Cup Grand Final and will face either the Canberra Raiders or Newtown Jets.
Canberra Raiders vs Newtown Jets
The two teams will clash at Leichhardt Oval on Saturday at 13:00 (AEST).
1. Chevy Stewart
2. Atini Tuialii
3. Nick Cotric
4. James Schiller
5. Jed Stuart
6. Manaia Waitere
7. Adam Cook
8. Emre Guler
9. Zac Woolford
10. Trey Mooney
11. Noah Martin
12. Simi Sasagi
13. Hohepa Puru (c)
Interchange
14. Owen Pattie
15. Peter Hola
16. Jordan Martin
17. Mitchell Spencer
Newtown Jets
1. Liam Ison
2. Tom Rodwell
3. Chris Vea'ila
4. Jordan Swann
5. Sam Stonestreet
6. Khaled Rajab
7. Niwhai Puru
8. Rhys Dakin
9. Jayden Berrell
10. Tuku Hau Tapuha
11. Kyle Pickering
12. Billy Burns
13. Blake Hosking
Interchange
15. Jordan Leiu
17. Billy Magoulias
18. Samuel Healey
19. Brad Fearnley