After 26 rounds in the home-and-away season, only three teams remain in the 2024 NSW Cup competition as they all look to become the new premiership winner of the reserve-grade competition.

Following the opening two weeks of the finals, the North Sydney Bears have advanced through to the 2024 NSW Cup Grand Final and will face either the Canberra Raiders or Newtown Jets.

Canberra Raiders vs Newtown Jets

The two teams will clash at Leichhardt Oval on Saturday at 13:00 (AEST).

Canberra Raiders

NRL Rd 11 - Raiders v Rabbitohs
CANBERRA, AUSTRALIA - JULY 25: Nick Cotric of the Raiders Is tackled by Dane Gagai of the Rabbitohs during the round 11 NRL match between the Canberra Raiders and the South Sydney Rabbitohs at GIO Stadium on July 25, 2020 in Canberra, Australia. (Photo by Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images)

1. Chevy Stewart
2. Atini Tuialii
3. Nick Cotric
4. James Schiller
5. Jed Stuart
6. Manaia Waitere
7. Adam Cook
8. Emre Guler
9. Zac Woolford
10. Trey Mooney
11. Noah Martin
12. Simi Sasagi
13. Hohepa Puru (c)

Interchange
14. Owen Pattie
15. Peter Hola
16. Jordan Martin
17. Mitchell Spencer

Newtown Jets

TOWNSVILLE, AUSTRALIA - JULY 27: Liam Ison of the Sharks runs the ball during the round 21 NRL match between North Queensland Cowboys and Cronulla Sharks at Qld Country Bank Stadium, on July 27, 2024, in Townsville, Australia. (Photo by Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images)

1. Liam Ison
2. Tom Rodwell
3. Chris Vea'ila
4. Jordan Swann
5. Sam Stonestreet
6. Khaled Rajab
7. Niwhai Puru
8. Rhys Dakin
9. Jayden Berrell
10. Tuku Hau Tapuha
11. Kyle Pickering
12. Billy Burns
13. Blake Hosking

Interchange
15. Jordan Leiu
17. Billy Magoulias
18. Samuel Healey
19. Brad Fearnley