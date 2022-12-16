The 2023 NSW Cup draw has been confirmed, with all reserve grade fixtures to be played in the state over a 26-round fixture to pave the way for the stars of tomorrow to work their way into the NRL, and fringe players to fight for opportunities.

The competition in 2023 will see Mounties drop out after their partnership with the Canterbury Bulldogs came to an end, however, the Sydney Roosters and New Zealand Warriors join, leaving the North Sydney Bears as the standalone franchise without NRL support.

A number of matches will be played as curtain raisers to NRL games, and we at Zero Tackle have compiled all of those into one easy to use list so you'll know exactly when you can catch reserve grade and NRL on the same day.

QLD Cup fixtures for reserve grade games north of the Tweed are yet to be announced, however, no teams in that competition play at the same venue as NRL fixtures, although that may change with the inclusion of the Dolphins in 2023.

Full list of NSW Cup and NRL double-headers 2023