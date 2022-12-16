The 2023 NSW Cup draw has been confirmed, with all reserve grade fixtures to be played in the state over a 26-round fixture to pave the way for the stars of tomorrow to work their way into the NRL, and fringe players to fight for opportunities.
The competition in 2023 will see Mounties drop out after their partnership with the Canterbury Bulldogs came to an end, however, the Sydney Roosters and New Zealand Warriors join, leaving the North Sydney Bears as the standalone franchise without NRL support.
A number of matches will be played as curtain raisers to NRL games, and we at Zero Tackle have compiled all of those into one easy to use list so you'll know exactly when you can catch reserve grade and NRL on the same day.
QLD Cup fixtures for reserve grade games north of the Tweed are yet to be announced, however, no teams in that competition play at the same venue as NRL fixtures, although that may change with the inclusion of the Dolphins in 2023.
Full list of NSW Cup and NRL double-headers 2023
|Round
|Date
|NSW Cup fixture
|NRL fixture
|Cup time
|NRL time
|Venue
|1
|Fri Mar 3
|Panthers v Bears
|Panthers v Broncos
|5:25pm
|8:05pm
|BlueBet Stadium
|1
|Sat Mar 4
|Blacktown v Bulldogs
|Sea Eagles v Bulldogs
|12:40pm
|3:00pm
|4 Pines Park
|1
|Sun Mar 5
|Magpies v Roosters
|Tigers vs Titans
|3:55pm
|6:15pm
|Leichhardt Oval
|2
|Thu Mar 9
|Panthers v Rabbitohs
|Panthers v Rabbitohs
|5:20pm
|7:50pm
|BlueBet Stadium
|2
|Fri Mar 10
|Eels v Jets
|Eels v Sharks
|3:30pm
|6:00pm
|CommBank Stadium
|2
|Sat Mar 11
|Roosters v Warriors
|Roosters v Warriors
|12:40pm
|3:00pm
|Allianz Stadium
|2
|Sun Mar 12
|Magpies v Knights
|Tigers v Knights
|1:35pm
|4:05pm
|Leichhardt Oval
|2
|Sun Mar 12
|Dragons v Bulldogs
|Dragons v Titans
|3:55pm
|6:15pm
|Netstrata Stadium
|3
|Sun Mar 19
|Bulldogs v Magpies
|Bulldogs v Tigers
|1:40pm
|4:05pm
|Belmore Sports Ground
|3
|Sun Mar 19
|Raiders v Jets
|Raiders v Sharks
|4:00pm
|6:15pm
|GIO Stadium
|4
|Thu Mar 23
|Eels v Panthers
|Eels v Panthers
|5:20pm
|7:50pm
|CommBank Stadium
|4
|Sat Mar 25
|Rabbitohs v Blacktown
|Rabbitohs v Sea Eagles
|3:05pm
|5:30pm
|Accor Stadium
|4
|Sun Mar 26
|Warriors v Bulldogs
|Warriors v Bulldogs
|11:30am
|2:00pm
|Mt Smart Stadium
|4
|Sun Mar 26
|Knights v Raiders
|Knights v Raiders
|1:35pm
|4:05pm
|McDonald Jones Stadium
|4
|Sun Mar 26
|Dragons v Jets
|Dragons v Sharks
|3:55pm
|6:15pm
|Netstrata Stadium
|5
|Sat Apr 1
|Dragons v Eels
|Dragons v Dolphins
|3:10pm
|5:30pm
|WIN Stadium
|6
|Fri Apr 7
|Bulldogs v Rabbitohs
|Bulldogs v Rabbitohs
|1:40pm
|4:00pm
|Accor Stadium
|6
|Sat Apr 8
|Panthers v Blacktown
|Panthers v Sea Eagles
|3:05pm
|5:30pm
|BlueBet Stadium
|6
|Sun Apr 9
|Knights v Warriors
|Knights v Warriors
|3:45pm
|6:15pm
|McDonald Jones Stadium
|6
|Mon Apr 10
|Magpies v Eels
|Tigers v Eels
|1:40pm
|4:00pm
|Accor Stadium
|7
|Sat Apr 15
|Knights v Panthers
|Knights v Panthers
|3:00pm
|5:30pm
|McDonald Jones Stadium
|7
|Sun Apr 16
|Raiders v Dragons
|Raiders v Dragons
|11:30am
|2:00pm
|GIO Stadium
|7
|Sun Apr 16
|Eels v Bulldogs
|Eels v Bulldogs
|1:30pm
|4:05pm
|CommBank Stadium
|8
|Thu Apr 20
|Rabbitohs v Panthers
|Rabbitohs v Panthers
|5:25pm
|7:50pm
|Accor Stadium
|8
|Sat Apr 22
|Bulldogs v Jets
|Bulldogs v Sharks
|3:05pm
|5:30pm
|Accor Stadium
|8
|Sun Apr 23
|Magpies v Blacktown
|Tigers v Sea Eagles
|1:35pm
|4:05pm
|Campbelltown Stadium
|9
|Fri Apr 28
|Eels v Knights
|Eels v Knights
|3:30pm
|6:00pm
|CommBank Stadium
|9
|Sat Apr 29
|Raiders v Rabbitohs
|Raiders v Dolphins
|12:40pm
|3:00pm
|Wagga Wagga
|9
|Sat Apr 29
|Panthers v Magpies
|Panthers v Tigers
|5:05pm
|7:35pm
|Bathurst
|9
|Sun Apr 30
|Warriors v Roosters
|Warriors v Roosters
|11:30am
|2:00pm
|Mt Smart Stadium
|9
|Sun Apr 30
|Bulldogs v Dragons
|Dragons v Bulldogs
|1:45pm
|4:05pm
|WIN Stadium
|11
|Fri May 12
|Panthers v Roosters
|Panthers v Roosters
|5:30pm
|8:00pm
|BlueBet Stadium
|11
|Sat May 13
|Rabbitohs v Magpies
|Rabbitohs v Tigers
|12:40pm
|3:00pm
|Accor Stadium
|11
|Sat May 13
|Raiders v Eels
|Raiders v Eels
|5:20pm
|7:35pm
|GIO Stadium
|11
|Sun May 14
|Blacktown v Jets
|Sea Eagles v Sharks
|1:50pm
|4:05pm
|4 Pines Park
|12
|Fri May 19
|Rabbitohs v Eels
|Rabbitohs v Eels
|5:35pm
|8:00pm
|Accor Stadium
|12
|Sat May 20
|Magpies v Panthers
|Tigers v Cowboys
|12:40pm
|5:30pm
|Leichhardt Oval
|12
|Sun May 21
|Raiders v Blacktown
|Raiders v Sea Eagles
|1:50pm
|4:05pm
|GIO Stadium
|13
|Fri May 26
|Eels v Bears
|Eels v Cowboys
|5:30pm
|8:00pm
|CommBank Stadium
|13
|Sat May 27
|Rabbitohs v Raiders
|Rabbitohs v Raiders
|3:05pm
|7:35pm
|Accor Stadium
|13
|Sun May 28
|Knights v Blacktown
|Knights v Sea Eagles
|1:35pm
|4:05pm
|McDonald Jones Stadium
|14
|Sun Jun 4
|Panthers v Dragons
|Panthers v Dragons
|3:45pm
|6:15pm
|BlueBet Stadium
|15
|Sat Jun 10
|Dragons v Rabbitohs
|Dragons v Rabbitohs
|12:40pm
|3:00pm
|Netstrata Stadium
|15
|Mon Jun 12
|Bulldogs v Eels
|Bulldogs v Eels
|1:40pm
|4:00pm
|Accor Stadium
|16
|Sat Jun 17
|Knights v Roosters
|Knights v Roosters
|12:40pm
|3:00pm
|McDonald Jones Stadium
|16
|Sat Jun 17
|Eels v Blacktown
|Eels v Sea Eagles
|3:00pm
|5:30pm
|CommBank Stadium
|17
|Sat Jun 24
|Panthers v Knights
|Panthers v Knights
|12:40pm
|5:30pm
|BlueBet Stadium
|18
|Fri Jun 30
|Warriors v Rabbitohs
|Warriors v Rabbitohs
|3:30pm
|6:00pm
|Mt Smart Stadium
|18
|Sat Jul 1
|Raiders v Panthers
|Raiders v Titans
|12:40pm
|3:00pm
|GIO Stadium
|18
|Sun Jul 2
|Bulldogs v Knights
|Bulldogs v Knights
|11:30am
|2:00pm
|Accor Stadium
|18
|Sun Jul 2
|Blacktown v Roosters
|Sea Eagles v Roosters
|1:50pm
|4:05pm
|4 Pines Park
|19
|Fri Jul 7
|Dragons v Raiders
|Dragons v Raiders
|5:45pm
|8:00pm
|WIN Stadium
|19
|Sat Jul 8
|Eels v Warriors
|Eels v Warriors
|3:00pm
|5:30pm
|CommBank Stadium
|19
|Sat Jul 8
|Rabbitohs v Bulldogs
|Rabbitohs v Bulldogs
|5:10pm
|7:35pm
|Accor Stadium
|20
|Fri Jul 14
|Knights v Magpies
|Knights v Tigers
|5:30pm
|8:00pm
|McDonald Jones Stadium
|20
|Sun Jul 16
|Warriors v Jets
|Warriors v Sharks
|11:30am
|2:00pm
|Mt Smart Stadium
|20
|Sun Jul 16
|Eels v Rabbitohs
|Eels v Rabbitohs
|3:45pm
|6:15pm
|CommBank Stadium
|21
|Fri Jul 21
|Warriors v Raiders
|Warriors v Raiders
|3:30pm
|6:00pm
|Mt Smart Stadium
|21
|Sun Jul 23
|Panthers v Bulldogs
|Panthers v Bulldogs
|11:30am
|2:00pm
|BlueBet Stadium
|22
|Sat Jul 29
|Dragons v Blacktown
|Dragons v Sea Eagles
|3:10pm
|5:30pm
|WIN Stadium
|22
|Sat Jul 29
|Panthers v Jets
|Panthers v Sea Eagles
|5:05pm
|7:35pm
|BlueBet Stadium
|23
|Sun Aug 6
|Eels v Dragons
|Eels v Dragons
|11:30am
|2:00pm
|CommBank Stadium
|24
|Sun Aug 13
|Knights v Bulldogs
|Knights v Bulldogs
|11:00am
|4:05pm
|McDonald Jones Stadium
|25
|Fri Aug 18
|Warriors v Blacktown
|Warriors v Sea Eagles
|3:30pm
|6:00pm
|Mt Smart Stadium
|25
|Fri Aug 18
|Eels v Roosters
|Eels v Roosters
|5:30pm
|8:00pm
|CommBank Stadium
|26
|Thu Aug 24
|Panthers v Eels
|Panthers v Eels
|5:20pm
|7:50pm
|BlueBet Stadium
|26
|Sun Aug 27
|Bulldogs v Blacktown
|Bulldogs v Sea Eagles
|11:35am
|2:00pm
|Accor Stadium
|26
|Sun Aug 27
|Knights v Jets
|Knights v Jets
|11:00am
|4:05pm
|McDonald Jones Stadium