The 2023 NSW Cup draw has been confirmed, with all reserve grade fixtures to be played in the state over a 26-round fixture to pave the way for the stars of tomorrow to work their way into the NRL, and fringe players to fight for opportunities.

The competition in 2023 will see Mounties drop out after their partnership with the Canterbury Bulldogs came to an end, however, the Sydney Roosters and New Zealand Warriors join, leaving the North Sydney Bears as the standalone franchise without NRL support.

A number of matches will be played as curtain raisers to NRL games, and we at Zero Tackle have compiled all of those into one easy to use list so you'll know exactly when you can catch reserve grade and NRL on the same day.

QLD Cup fixtures for reserve grade games north of the Tweed are yet to be announced, however, no teams in that competition play at the same venue as NRL fixtures, although that may change with the inclusion of the Dolphins in 2023.

Full list of NSW Cup and NRL double-headers 2023

Round Date NSW Cup fixture NRL fixture Cup time NRL time Venue
1 Fri Mar 3 Panthers v Bears Panthers v Broncos 5:25pm 8:05pm BlueBet Stadium
1 Sat Mar 4 Blacktown v Bulldogs Sea Eagles v Bulldogs 12:40pm 3:00pm 4 Pines Park
1 Sun Mar 5 Magpies v Roosters Tigers vs Titans 3:55pm 6:15pm Leichhardt Oval
2 Thu Mar 9 Panthers v Rabbitohs Panthers v Rabbitohs 5:20pm 7:50pm BlueBet Stadium
2 Fri Mar 10 Eels v Jets Eels v Sharks 3:30pm 6:00pm CommBank Stadium
2 Sat Mar 11 Roosters v Warriors Roosters v Warriors 12:40pm 3:00pm Allianz Stadium
2 Sun Mar 12 Magpies v Knights Tigers v Knights 1:35pm 4:05pm Leichhardt Oval
2 Sun Mar 12 Dragons v Bulldogs Dragons v Titans 3:55pm 6:15pm Netstrata Stadium
3 Sun Mar 19 Bulldogs v Magpies Bulldogs v Tigers 1:40pm 4:05pm Belmore Sports Ground
3 Sun Mar 19 Raiders v Jets Raiders v Sharks 4:00pm 6:15pm GIO Stadium
4 Thu Mar 23 Eels v Panthers Eels v Panthers 5:20pm 7:50pm CommBank Stadium
4 Sat Mar 25 Rabbitohs v Blacktown Rabbitohs v Sea Eagles 3:05pm 5:30pm Accor Stadium
4 Sun Mar 26 Warriors v Bulldogs Warriors v Bulldogs 11:30am 2:00pm Mt Smart Stadium
4 Sun Mar 26 Knights v Raiders Knights v Raiders 1:35pm 4:05pm McDonald Jones Stadium
4 Sun Mar 26 Dragons v Jets Dragons v Sharks 3:55pm 6:15pm Netstrata Stadium
5 Sat Apr 1 Dragons v Eels Dragons v Dolphins 3:10pm 5:30pm WIN Stadium
6 Fri Apr 7 Bulldogs v Rabbitohs Bulldogs v Rabbitohs 1:40pm 4:00pm Accor Stadium
6 Sat Apr 8 Panthers v Blacktown Panthers v Sea Eagles 3:05pm 5:30pm BlueBet Stadium
6 Sun Apr 9 Knights v Warriors Knights v Warriors 3:45pm 6:15pm McDonald Jones Stadium
6 Mon Apr 10 Magpies v Eels Tigers v Eels 1:40pm 4:00pm Accor Stadium
7 Sat Apr 15 Knights v Panthers Knights v Panthers 3:00pm 5:30pm McDonald Jones Stadium
7 Sun Apr 16 Raiders v Dragons Raiders v Dragons 11:30am 2:00pm GIO Stadium
7 Sun Apr 16 Eels v Bulldogs Eels v Bulldogs 1:30pm 4:05pm CommBank Stadium
8 Thu Apr 20 Rabbitohs v Panthers Rabbitohs v Panthers 5:25pm 7:50pm Accor Stadium
8 Sat Apr 22 Bulldogs v Jets Bulldogs v Sharks 3:05pm 5:30pm Accor Stadium
8 Sun Apr 23 Magpies v Blacktown Tigers v Sea Eagles 1:35pm 4:05pm Campbelltown Stadium
9 Fri Apr 28 Eels v Knights Eels v Knights 3:30pm 6:00pm CommBank Stadium
9 Sat Apr 29 Raiders v Rabbitohs Raiders v Dolphins 12:40pm 3:00pm Wagga Wagga
9 Sat Apr 29 Panthers v Magpies Panthers v Tigers 5:05pm 7:35pm Bathurst
9 Sun Apr 30 Warriors v Roosters Warriors v Roosters 11:30am 2:00pm Mt Smart Stadium
9 Sun Apr 30 Bulldogs v Dragons Dragons v Bulldogs 1:45pm 4:05pm WIN Stadium
11 Fri May 12 Panthers v Roosters Panthers v Roosters 5:30pm 8:00pm BlueBet Stadium
11 Sat May 13 Rabbitohs v Magpies Rabbitohs v Tigers 12:40pm 3:00pm Accor Stadium
11 Sat May 13 Raiders v Eels Raiders v Eels 5:20pm 7:35pm GIO Stadium
11 Sun May 14 Blacktown v Jets Sea Eagles v Sharks 1:50pm 4:05pm 4 Pines Park
12 Fri May 19 Rabbitohs v Eels Rabbitohs v Eels 5:35pm 8:00pm Accor Stadium
12 Sat May 20 Magpies v Panthers Tigers v Cowboys 12:40pm 5:30pm Leichhardt Oval
12 Sun May 21 Raiders v Blacktown Raiders v Sea Eagles 1:50pm 4:05pm GIO Stadium
13 Fri May 26 Eels v Bears Eels v Cowboys 5:30pm 8:00pm CommBank Stadium
13 Sat May 27 Rabbitohs v Raiders Rabbitohs v Raiders 3:05pm 7:35pm Accor Stadium
13 Sun May 28 Knights v Blacktown Knights v Sea Eagles 1:35pm 4:05pm McDonald Jones Stadium
14 Sun Jun 4 Panthers v Dragons Panthers v Dragons 3:45pm 6:15pm BlueBet Stadium
15 Sat Jun 10 Dragons v Rabbitohs Dragons v Rabbitohs 12:40pm 3:00pm Netstrata Stadium
15 Mon Jun 12 Bulldogs v Eels Bulldogs v Eels 1:40pm 4:00pm Accor Stadium
16 Sat Jun 17 Knights v Roosters Knights v Roosters 12:40pm 3:00pm McDonald Jones Stadium
16 Sat Jun 17 Eels v Blacktown Eels v Sea Eagles 3:00pm 5:30pm CommBank Stadium
17 Sat Jun 24 Panthers v Knights Panthers v Knights 12:40pm 5:30pm BlueBet Stadium
18 Fri Jun 30 Warriors v Rabbitohs Warriors v Rabbitohs 3:30pm 6:00pm Mt Smart Stadium
18 Sat Jul 1 Raiders v Panthers Raiders v Titans 12:40pm 3:00pm GIO Stadium
18 Sun Jul 2 Bulldogs v Knights Bulldogs v Knights 11:30am 2:00pm Accor Stadium
18 Sun Jul 2 Blacktown v Roosters Sea Eagles v Roosters 1:50pm 4:05pm 4 Pines Park
19 Fri Jul 7 Dragons v Raiders Dragons v Raiders 5:45pm 8:00pm WIN Stadium
19 Sat Jul 8 Eels v Warriors Eels v Warriors 3:00pm 5:30pm CommBank Stadium
19 Sat Jul 8 Rabbitohs v Bulldogs Rabbitohs v Bulldogs 5:10pm 7:35pm Accor Stadium
20 Fri Jul 14 Knights v Magpies Knights v Tigers 5:30pm 8:00pm McDonald Jones Stadium
20 Sun Jul 16 Warriors v Jets Warriors v Sharks 11:30am 2:00pm Mt Smart Stadium
20 Sun Jul 16 Eels v Rabbitohs Eels v Rabbitohs 3:45pm 6:15pm CommBank Stadium
21 Fri Jul 21 Warriors v Raiders Warriors v Raiders 3:30pm 6:00pm Mt Smart Stadium
21 Sun Jul 23 Panthers v Bulldogs Panthers v Bulldogs 11:30am 2:00pm BlueBet Stadium
22 Sat Jul 29 Dragons v Blacktown Dragons v Sea Eagles 3:10pm 5:30pm WIN Stadium
22 Sat Jul 29 Panthers v Jets Panthers v Sea Eagles 5:05pm 7:35pm BlueBet Stadium
23 Sun Aug 6 Eels v Dragons Eels v Dragons 11:30am 2:00pm CommBank Stadium
24 Sun Aug 13 Knights v Bulldogs Knights v Bulldogs 11:00am 4:05pm McDonald Jones Stadium
25 Fri Aug 18 Warriors v Blacktown Warriors v Sea Eagles 3:30pm 6:00pm Mt Smart Stadium
25 Fri Aug 18 Eels v Roosters Eels v Roosters 5:30pm 8:00pm CommBank Stadium
26 Thu Aug 24 Panthers v Eels Panthers v Eels 5:20pm 7:50pm BlueBet Stadium
26 Sun Aug 27 Bulldogs v Blacktown Bulldogs v Sea Eagles 11:35am 2:00pm Accor Stadium
26 Sun Aug 27 Knights v Jets Knights v Jets 11:00am 4:05pm McDonald Jones Stadium