The Newcastle Knights are understood to be making a late run for departing Melbourne flyer Josh Addo-Carr following Canterbury’s four-year contract offer worth over $2 million, per The Daily Telegraph.

The 25-year-old has long expressed his desire to return home to Sydney, with the Knights now joining the race along with the Bulldogs and Rabbitohs.

Wests Tigers, who have shown plenty of interest in the NSW star of late, have reportedly pulled out of the running for Addo-Carr.

Tigers chairman Lee Hagipantelis was quick to quash reports suggesting his club were ‘blown away’ by the Bulldogs’ latest lucrative offer.

“We haven’t engaged with Josh’s manager at all since we were told that Melbourne wouldn’t release him for 2021,” Hagipantelis told The Daily Telegraph.

“I have just read the report that suggests ‘the Bulldogs have made an offer that blows the Tigers out of the water’, which I found interesting.

“Firstly, we are not in the water.

“Secondly, if we were in the water the offer which is being reported would not have blown us anywhere.

“There have been absolutely no discussions with Mario Tartak (Addo-Carr’s agent) whatsoever, there have been no offers made, no counter offers made.”

While the Tigers are essentially out of the running for Addo-Carr, The Telegraph have reported that the Knights could make a late push to land the ‘Foxx’ from 2022.

They will however be up against Canterbury’s four-term deal, with Addo-Carr already having toured the Belmore facilities.

“He has been and seen our facility,” Canterbury CEO Andrew Hill told The Telegraph.

“We are progressing conversation. We don’t discuss recruitment but yes we have expressed our interest in him.”