NSW Blues contender Cody Walker has reportedly finished training earlier, enduring a slight quad strain in the lead-up to Round 15.

NRL journalist Danny Weidler has reported via Twitter that Walker finished training early with an apparent injury as the Rabbitohs get ready to take on the Dragons this weekend.

However, despite the Blues' five-eighth contender enduring a possible slight quad strain, the club is not worried about the situation. This could mean that the club officials expect him to take the field this Saturday afternoon.

"Blues contender Cody Walker finished training early," Weidler said.

"I've been told it was a slight quad strain. Souths officials (are) not too worried."

LATEST: Blues contender Cody Walker finished training early. I’ve been told it was a slight quad strain. Souths officials not too worried. @9NewsSyd @NRLonNine — Danny Weidler (@Danny_Weidler) June 7, 2023

Due to the injury of Nathan Cleary last Sunday night, Walker has been announced as one of the top contenders to take one of the two playmaking roles for Game 2- with many critics wanting him to link up with former teammate Adam Reynolds.

The two-time George Piggins Medallist Walker has had a great season, earning him recognition from many critics. In 14 appearances at club level, he has set up 19 tries, scored another eight and provided his teammates with 21 line-break assists.

The five-eighth also has experience in the Origin arena, having played on four separate occasions in 2019 and 2020.

If the reported injury is major, Brad Fittler will have a difficult choice to make for the No.6 jersey as he can either stay with Panther Jarome Laui or switch a halfback player into the jersey.

The likeliest option would see Nicho Hynes, Mitchell Moses and Adam Reynolds contend for the two spots in the halves.