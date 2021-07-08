In a big step forward for the women's game, it has been announced on Thursday that NRLW will jump to 70-minute games for the 2021 season.

Already seeing an increase in clubs this season from four to six, meaning the competition will run for five weeks and two weeks of finals instead of three and one, the extra playing time will see a jump in professionalism and fatigue levels on-field.

The move comes after women's State of Origin jumped from 60 to 70 minutes this year.

Roosters captain Corban Baxter she was happy with the additional playing time.

"I think it's a positive move and something the girls will thrive with, having that extra 10 minutes," Baxter said.

"I think the players have handled the 60 minutes quite well. It feels over before you know it and that's been the feedback from a lot of players.

"When you take into account tries being scored and goals kicked, it takes time away from having the ball in hand.

"It is actually a fair jump, there are a few studies around what that last five minutes of each half can do for a team."

While the extra playing time will be an enormous jump for the NRLW as the competition looks to become a leader in women's sports, it will still look different to the men's competition.

It's anticipated that the six-again rules will not be applied to the competition, meaning penalties will still be the go to for offside and ruck infringements.

The 18th player rule for failed head injury assessments and foul play will, however, be incorporated into the competition.

It's understood a draw for the competition is expected to be released in the coming weeks, with the grand final once again held on NRL grand final day. The extra weeks of competition will mean the competition now must start during Round 22 of the men's competition to line up with the end of the men's competition.