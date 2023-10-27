Sydney Roosters NRLW star Millie Elliott (nee Boyle) and dual-code international Wendell Sailor have debated whether Valentine Holmes should have received an immediate recall back to the national team.

During the conversation with one another on Triple M's The Rush Hour with Gus, Jude & Wendell, the newly married Elliot revealed her disappointment with Holmes being awarded a return to the Kangaroos after recently being suspended for an incident on social media.

Out for the first game of the Pacific Championships due to suspension, Holmes was brought back into the starting team for this weekend at the expense of Selwyn Cobbo.

He will complement the backline alongside Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow, Kotoni Staggs and Dylan Edwards.

"Interesting to see Val Holmes in the mix. We know he's such a great player but I just can't wrap my head around that selection," she said on Tuesday.

"I just think it's controversial and I think there're other players that have done well all year that could also be there.

"No matter who you pick for Australia, you've got the best team available."

Dual-code international Wendell Sailor also delivered his opinion on the situation, revealing that although Holmes' selection was a surprise, he could sympathise with the 28-year-old being continually punished for his mistake.

"Remember a couple of years ago, [Meninga] talked about setting the standards at the Kangaroos, and look, I understand, I've been through adversity and I've been in trouble a couple of times - more than a couple of times," he said.

"But it's funny, Mal Meninga of all people too, so he obviously really likes Val. Val doesn't make too many mistakes but he's picked him and it's going to be a good squad."

Both of their statements come after Kangaroos coach Mal Meninga joined the radio broadcast a week earlier to discuss why he chose Valentine Holmes in the squad.

"He's one of my favourites. You know, he's never let his country down - he's probably never let any team down really," Meninga said.

"He was in the squad so most of the players that didn't play [against Samoa] will get a shot against the Kiwis."