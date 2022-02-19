The NRLW is set for a historic first in the first season of 2022, with a stand-alone grand final set to be afforded to the competition.

The NRLW has, up until now, played their grand final as the first match of a double-header with the men's game, while the State Challenge between the men's New South Wales Cup and Queensland Cup champions has been played prior to both matches for the last couple of years.

However, the postponed 2021 season - which is due to kick-off next weekend in Newcastle - will see the grand final set down for Sunday, April 10.

With no obvious reason to make the game a double-header with a men's contest, The Daily Telegraph are reporting that the women's grand final will be played in the 2pm time slot at its own venue. Men's NRL games will then be played as per schedule between the Cronulla Sharks and Wests Tigers, and Canterbury Bulldogs vs Penrith Panthers, later that afternoon and evening.

Women's rugby league is in for its busiest year yet, with two seasons of NRLW, state-based competitions, State of Origin and a World Cup at the end of the year.

It's unclear if the second season of NRLW - which is set to be scheduled to finish on the same day as the NRL - will be played as a stand-alone event or on grand final day at Homebush.

The report in the publication suggests Suncorp Stadium, CBus Super Stadium, the Sunshine Coast Stadium, McDonald Jones Stadium or Accor Stadium are the most likely hosts.

That would mean any of the Brisbane Broncos, Gold Coast Titans or Newcastle Knights could have hosting rights, while the Homebush venue means any of the St George Illawarra Dragons, Parramatta Eels or Sydney Roosters could also have technical hosting rights to the game.

The first two rounds of the NRLW season will be played as triple-header stand-alone fixtures, the first week in Newcastle and the second in Wollongong, before matches switch to a mix of double-headers with men's game and stand-alone contests.

Expansion of the competition to six teams means the season will be played over five rounds, up from three since the competition's inception, while a semi-final stage has also been included for the first time.