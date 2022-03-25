Leichhardt Oval has been confirmed as the host venue for the NRLW semi-finals.

The announcement from the NRL comes following a previous announcement that Moreton Daily Stadium in Redcliffe will host the NRLW grand final.

Both semi-finals will be played on Sunday, April 3, with the first game to kick-off at 12pm (AEDT), before the second game gets underway at 1:45pm (AEDT).

The grand final will be played in the 1:45pm (AEDT) time slot the following week.

It's the first time the NRLW will have semi-finals, with the competition being expanded to six teams this year. Despite the New Zealand Warriors being forced to drop out over border restrictions and coronavirus uncertainty, the NRL added the Gold Coast Titans, Newcastle Knights and Parramatta Eels.

More expansion is on the way too, meaning the semi-finals certainly won't be a 'one and done' affair, with the competition to go to eight teams in 2023 and ten in 2024. The North Queensland Cowboys, Canberra Raiders and South Sydney Rabbitohs, as well as the re-admission of the Warriors are thought to be among the leading candidates to take up the extra spots.

“We are excited to be playing semi-finals in the NRLW for the very first time and even more so that we’ve been able to create a stand alone double header at one of the game’s most iconic suburban venues," NRL CEO Andrew Abdo said in a statement.

“The standard of the competition this year has been spectacular. The first finals series in this competition will be even more exciting with semi finals in New South Wales and then the Grand Final in Queensland a week later.

“The Women’s Premiership has gone to a new level this year and our fans have responded with some incredible television audience numbers.”

The early Sunday kick-off will allow the NRLW games to not clash with men's NRL, which won't kick-off that afternoon until 4:05pm (AEST).

With one round to go in the season, the Dragons and Broncos sit at the head of affairs on six competition points, while the Eels, Titans and Roosters are all on four. Only the Knights, on zero, are out of contention for the semi-finals.