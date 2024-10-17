The Sydney Roosters have confirmed the signing of NRLW front-rower Rima Butler on a two-year contract, set to commence in 2025.

Butler, who started the 2023 season with the Newcastle Knights, came off the bench during their Grand Final victory over the Gold Coast Titans.

Known for her physicality and strength, Butler is set to strengthen the Roosters' forward pack with her dominant presence on the field.

Roosters Head Coach John Strange expressed his excitement about Butler joining the team.

“Rima is a powerful front-rower who will add significant strength to our pack," Strange said.

"Having worked with her in this year's Māori All Stars team, I know she brings a perfect blend of athleticism and game intelligence.

"She's proven herself at the highest level, and we're eager to welcome her to the Roosters. I'm confident she'll make a strong impact on the field.”

Butler debuted in the NRLW with the Parramatta Eels in 2022 and represented the New Zealand Ferns in the 2024 All-Stars game in February.

