The NRLW will enter its fourth round of the competition this weekend, but several players have already suffered injuries, ruling them out of Round 6 and beyond.

The North Queensland Cowboys have been dealt a double blow after they confirmed forward Shaniah Power and winger Autumn-Rain Stephens-Daly will no longer take part in the season after having suffered season-ending injuries.

In other injury news from Round 5, the Knights confirmed Simone Karpani would require surgery on her foot and is out for the remainder of the season and in a massive blow for the Titans, winger Emily Bass could miss this week but is set to meet with specialists this week to determine the extent of the shoulder injury she endured during the Round 5 game against the Roosters.

These are all the confirmed injuries via NRL.com.

Brisbane Broncos

Breanna Eales (wrist- TBC)

Narikah Orchard (calf- Round 6)

Julia Robinson (hamstring- Round 6)

Canberra Raiders

Monalisa Soliola (ankle- TBC)

Makenzie Wiki (foot- Round 7)

Emma Barnes (jaw- indefinite)

Felice Quinlan (ankle- season)

Cronulla Sharks

Rhiannon Byers (wrist, season)

Gold Coast Titans

Emily Bass (shoulder- TBC)

Jaime Chapman (concussion- Round 6)

Rilee Jorgensen (concussion- Round 6)

Taliah Fuimaono (ankle- Indefinite)

Brooke Saddler (leg- Season)

Estanoa Faitala (knee- Season)

Newcastle Knights

Rima Butler (thumb- TBC)

Simone Karpani (foot- Season)

Jules Kirkpatrick (knee- Season)

Hannah Southwell (knee- Round 6)

North Queensland Cowboys

Autumn-Rain Stephens-Daly (knee- Season)

Shaniah Power (foot- Season)

Parramatta Eels

Jade Fonua (hand- Round 6)

Kennedy Cherrington (suspended- Round 8)

Shontelle Stowers (ankle- Indefinite)

Elsie Albert (calf- Indefinite)

Kelsey Clark (ACL- Season)

St George Illawarra Dragons

Bobbi Law (hamstring- Round 6)

Sophie Clancy (shoulder- Round 6)

Sydney Roosters

Jayme Fressard (concussion- Round 7)

Amber Hall (ankle- Season)

Tavarna Papalii (knee- Season)

Aliyah Nasio (arm- Season)

Wests Tigers