The NRLW 2024 competition will enter the 2024 NRLW Grand Final on Sunday and Zero Tackle has you covered with all the team lists and changes in the competition.
Following nine rounds in the home-and-away season and one week of finals, only two teams remain in contention for the 2024 NRLW Premiership as a new winner will be crowned.
Sydney Roosters NRLW
The Roosters have made one change for Sunday, with Jessica Sergis moving into the starting team after recovering from injury, while Jasmine Strange will drop down to the interchange bench.
This means Mia Wood will unfortunately miss out on being named in the team. Halfback Tarryn Aiken made her successful return from injury last weekend and will be accompanied in the halves by Jocelyn Kelleher, pushing Brydie Parker to the wing.
1. Samantha Bremner
2. Jayme Fressard
3. Jessica Sergis
4. Isabelle Kelly (c)
5. Brydie Parker
6. Jocelyn Kelleher
7. Tarryn Aiken
8. Millie Elliott
9. Keeley Davis
10. Otesa Pule
11. Amber Hall
12. Olivia Kernick
13. Tiana Davison
Interchange
14. Tavarna Papalii
15. Jasmin Strange
16. Samantha Economos
17. Pani Hopoate
Player to Watch: Jessica Sergis
Cronulla Sharks NRLW
The Sharks will receive a massive inclusion for Sunday, with Holli Wheeler returning to the side after suspension. However, this means Chloe Saunders is the unfortunate player to make way to the reserves - Tegan Dymock will be pushed to the interchange bench.
1. Emma Tonegato
2. Cassie Staples
3. Tiana Penitani (c)
4. Annessa Biddle
5. Georgia Ravis
6. Georgia Hannaway
7. Tayla Preston
8. Ellie Johnston
9. Qunicy Dodd
10. Holli Wheeler
11. Talei Holmes
12. Rhiannon Byers
13. Brooke Anderson
Interchange
14. Filomina Hanisi
15. Manilita Takapautolo
16. Vanessa Foliaki
17. Tegan Dymock
Player to Watch: Emma Tonegato