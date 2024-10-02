The NRLW 2024 competition will enter the 2024 NRLW Grand Final on Sunday and Zero Tackle has you covered with all the team lists and changes in the competition.

Following nine rounds in the home-and-away season and one week of finals, only two teams remain in contention for the 2024 NRLW Premiership as a new winner will be crowned.

The Roosters have made one change for Sunday, with Jessica Sergis moving into the starting team after recovering from injury, while Jasmine Strange will drop down to the interchange bench.

This means Mia Wood will unfortunately miss out on being named in the team. Halfback Tarryn Aiken made her successful return from injury last weekend and will be accompanied in the halves by Jocelyn Kelleher, pushing Brydie Parker to the wing.

1. Samantha Bremner

2. Jayme Fressard

3. Jessica Sergis

4. Isabelle Kelly (c)

5. Brydie Parker

6. Jocelyn Kelleher

7. Tarryn Aiken

8. Millie Elliott

9. Keeley Davis

10. Otesa Pule

11. Amber Hall

12. Olivia Kernick

13. Tiana Davison

Interchange

14. Tavarna Papalii

15. Jasmin Strange

16. Samantha Economos

17. Pani Hopoate

Player to Watch: Jessica Sergis

Embed from Getty Images

The Sharks will receive a massive inclusion for Sunday, with Holli Wheeler returning to the side after suspension. However, this means Chloe Saunders is the unfortunate player to make way to the reserves - Tegan Dymock will be pushed to the interchange bench.

1. Emma Tonegato

2. Cassie Staples

3. Tiana Penitani (c)

4. Annessa Biddle

5. Georgia Ravis

6. Georgia Hannaway

7. Tayla Preston

8. Ellie Johnston

9. Qunicy Dodd

10. Holli Wheeler

11. Talei Holmes

12. Rhiannon Byers

13. Brooke Anderson

Interchange

14. Filomina Hanisi

15. Manilita Takapautolo

16. Vanessa Foliaki

17. Tegan Dymock

Player to Watch: Emma Tonegato

Embed from Getty Images