The Gold Coast Titans NRLW have extended the contracts of three promising players as they continue to build their roster for the 2025 NRLW season.

The Titans have announced that the duo of Georgia Grey and Lailani Montgomery have signed new one-year contracts for the 2025 season, while Lily Kolc has been extended for a further two seasons until the end of 2026.

Beginning last season on the club's development list, Grey and Montgomery have been promoted to the Top 24 roster for this season after impressing on the field in their respective positions.

RELATED >> 2025 NRLW Player Movements and Squads

"Both Georgia and Lailani have bright futures in the game and I'm pleased they want to continue their rugby league journey with us here on the Coast," coach Karyn Murphy said.

"They are both extremely dedicated to grow as players, always keen to do what they can to keep learning and developing.

"The duo add plenty of depth to our squad in their respective positions and will again be valuable members of our top 24 squad, with a lot of healthy competition for spots right across the 17 that will play each week."

Debuting in Round 1 in 2024, Kolc is set to be a key figure in the future of the club after learning off the duo of former Jillaroo Brittany Breayley-Nati and incumbent Maroons hooker Lauren Brown.

The grandaughter of Parramatta Eels legend John Kolc, Lily will be looking to continue her strong form heading into the upcoming season.

"Having come through our Future Titans pathway, keeping homegrown talent on the Gold Coast is a priority for us and it's great Lily wants to remain at the Titans long-term," Murphy added.

"Her journey through our system over the past four years led to a well-earned NRLW debut last year, where she showed plenty of promise in Titans colours.

"The experience she's gained early in her career learning under the likes of Britto and Loz is a true testament to her drive to improve and I'm excited for the bright future that lies ahead for her with the club."