Months after being named the 2024 NRLW Dally M Halfback of the Year, Lauren Brown has secured a new contract.

Already signed with the Gold Coast Titans NRLW for the next two seasons, Brown has inked an extension that will see her at the club until the end of the 2027 NRLW season.

Entering her sixth season, the Australian Jillaroo and QLD Maroons representative has been one of the club's best since her arrival in 2022 and has become a fan-favourite who helped lead the Titans to the 2023 Grand Final.

She has also been an elite athlete in multiple sports, representing Australia in Rugby Sevens and playing in the Women's A-League in soccer.

"I'm very excited Loz will remain a Titan long-term," Titans coach Karyn Murphy said.

"She's a genuine game breaker with her ability to clinch the big moments and is one of the game's premier playmakers, having been a staple for both the Maroons and Jillaroos in the last few years.

"She has been a big part of our side with her ability to play in both the halves and at hooker and is a huge role model for our young and upcoming players in our squad and pathways system.

"I know how much she loves the Gold Coast and how determined she is to bring success here, which is why I'm extremely pleased to have her extend with us for the next three seasons."

