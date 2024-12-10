The North Queensland Cowboys NRLW have confirmed they have extended the contracts of seven players as they begin to finalise their squad for the 2025 NRLW season.

Attempting to claim their first premiership in the competition, skipper Tallisha Harden will return on a one-year contract, whilst QLD Maroons front-rower Makenzie Weale has agreed to a new three-year contract until the end of the 2027 season.

Sisters Ebony and Tiana Raftstrand-Smith have also agreed to three-year extensions with the club. Tiana is coming off her best two seasons to date, crossing the white line five times in 16 matches, while Ebony is an U19s QLD Maroons representative.

International players Francesca Goldthorpe (England) and Essay Bany (Papua New Guinea) will also remain at the club for the next few years after inking a three-year and two-year extension, respectively.

Teenage outside back Ana Malupou has also received her first Top 24 contract after being a member of the club's development list this year and is one of the few Northern Territory products in either the NRL or NRLW competitions.

“All seven of these women have had significant influence on and off the field in our club's first two seasons in the NRLW,” Cowboys NRLW Head Coach Ricky Henry said.

“Tallisha, Makenzie, Fran, Tiana and Essay are all established members of our squad, while we believe Ebony and Ana will play important roles for our NRLW squad in the near future.”

2025 Squad

Ana Malupo, Bree Chester, China Polata, Ebony Raftstrand-Smith, Essay Banu, Emma Manzelmann, Francesca Goldthorp, Jakiya Whitfeld, Jasmine Peters, Kirra Dibb, Krystal Blackwell, Lillian Yarrow, Lily Peacock, Makenzie Weale, Tahlulah Tillett, Tallisha Harden, Tiana Raftstrand-Smith, Caitlan Tanner (dev.), Emily Bella (dev.)

