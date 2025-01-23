The Canterbury Bulldogs NRLW have reportedly parted ways with their maiden coach and are on the search for an immediate replacement.

Per reports from The Daily Telegraph and Watch Her Footy, the Bulldogs are set to part ways with inaugural NRLW coach Blake Cavallaro.

It is understood that the club will confirm Cavallaro's termination in the coming days and a search has already begun to find an immediate replacement to take over the head coaching role.

This comes after he was appointed to the position ahead of the 2025 NRLW season following 12 years at the Sydney Roosters in various roles in pathways, wellbeing, development, coaching talent and participation.

While the reason behind his dismissal is unknown at this stage, it comes as the club are one of two teams to enter the upcoming season alongside the New Zealand Warriors NRLW.