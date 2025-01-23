The Canterbury Bulldogs NRLW have reportedly parted ways with their maiden coach and are on the search for an immediate replacement.
Per reports from The Daily Telegraph and Watch Her Footy, the Bulldogs are set to part ways with inaugural NRLW coach Blake Cavallaro.
It is understood that the club will confirm Cavallaro's termination in the coming days and a search has already begun to find an immediate replacement to take over the head coaching role.
This comes after he was appointed to the position ahead of the 2025 NRLW season following 12 years at the Sydney Roosters in various roles in pathways, wellbeing, development, coaching talent and participation.
RELATED >> 2025 NRLW Player Movements and Squads
While the reason behind his dismissal is unknown at this stage, it comes as the club are one of two teams to enter the upcoming season alongside the New Zealand Warriors NRLW.
|2025 Gains
|Alexis Tauaneai (Dragons), Andie Robinson (Sharks), Angelina Teakaraanga-Katoa (Dragons), Ashleigh Quinlan (Raiders), Bridget Hoy (Broncos), Ebony Prior (Tigers), Elizabeth MacGregor, Elizabeth MacGregor, Holli Wheeler (Sharks), Hope Millard (Illawarra Steelers), Kalosipani Hopoate (Roosters), Maatuleio Fotu-Moala (Dragons), Moana Courtenay (rugby union), Sarahcen Oliver, Tegan Dymock (Sharks), Tayla Preston (Sharks), Tegan Dymock (Sharks), Tayla Preston (Sharks)
|2025 Losses
|None
|Off Contract 2024
|None
|2025 Squad (20/24)
|Andie Robinson, Angelina Teakaraanga-Katoa, Ashleigh Quinlan, Anneka Wilson, Bridget Hoy, Elizabeth MacGregor, Elizabeth McGregor, Hope Millard, Holli Wheeler, Kalosipani Hopoate, Leilani Wilson, Maatuleio Fotu-Moala, Moana Courtenay, Pauline Suli-Ruka, Sarahcen Oliver, Shaniece Monschau, Shaquaylah Mahakitau-Monschau, Tegan Dymock, Tayla Preston, Tegan Dymock, Tayla Preston