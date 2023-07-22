After months of waiting, the 2023 NRLW will begin today. Zero Tackle has you covered as the players get ready to run out of the shed onto the field.
This masthead will be analysing the teams, which players are set to be included in the starting team for each club, and the player to watch for every side.
1Brisbane Broncos
The three-time NRLW premiers are looking to reign the competition once again and have made multiple changes to the squad, losing key players but bringing in a handful of new individuals.
Led by Jillaroos captain Ali Brigginshaw and coach Scott Prince, the Broncos will be hoping their Queensland rivals don't finish ahead of them on the table.
Predicted Best 17
Fullback: Hayley Maddick
Wingers: Julia Robinson & Ash Werner
Centres: Mele Hufanga & Shenae Ciesiolka
Halves: Gayle Broughton & Ali Brigginshaw (c)
Props: Chelsea Lenaaurduzzi & Annetta Nu'uausala
Hooker: Destiny Brill
Second-Rowers: Romy Teitzel & Tazmin Gray
Lock: Mariah Denman
Interchange: Brianna Clark, Hannah Larsson, Filomina Hanisi & Jada Ferguson
Other Players in Squad: Tafito Lafaele, Lavinia Gould, Lauren Dam, Grace Griffin, Toni Hunt, Narikah Orchard, Jasmine Fogavini
Player to Watch: Gayle Broughton
Entering the Broncos due to the departure of Tarryn Aiken, Gayle Broughton is set to create a lethal combination with skipper Ali Brigginshaw in the halves this season.
Originally playing fullback for the Eels last year, she's made her intentions clear with the New Zealand international wanting to take the #6 jersey and will bring a whole new realm of skill to the position with the ball in her hands.
