1 Brisbane Broncos

The three-time NRLW premiers are looking to reign the competition once again and have made multiple changes to the squad, losing key players but bringing in a handful of new individuals.

Led by Jillaroos captain Ali Brigginshaw and coach Scott Prince, the Broncos will be hoping their Queensland rivals don't finish ahead of them on the table.

Predicted Best 17

Fullback: Hayley Maddick

Wingers: Julia Robinson & Ash Werner

Centres: Mele Hufanga & Shenae Ciesiolka

Halves: Gayle Broughton & Ali Brigginshaw (c)

Props: Chelsea Lenaaurduzzi & Annetta Nu'uausala

Hooker: Destiny Brill

Second-Rowers: Romy Teitzel & Tazmin Gray

Lock: Mariah Denman

Interchange: Brianna Clark, Hannah Larsson, Filomina Hanisi & Jada Ferguson

Other Players in Squad: Tafito Lafaele, Lavinia Gould, Lauren Dam, Grace Griffin, Toni Hunt, Narikah Orchard, Jasmine Fogavini

Player to Watch: Gayle Broughton

Entering the Broncos due to the departure of Tarryn Aiken, Gayle Broughton is set to create a lethal combination with skipper Ali Brigginshaw in the halves this season.

Originally playing fullback for the Eels last year, she's made her intentions clear with the New Zealand international wanting to take the #6 jersey and will bring a whole new realm of skill to the position with the ball in her hands.

