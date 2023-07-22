NRLW Rd 5 - Dragons v Knights
GOSFORD, AUSTRALIA - SEPTEMBER 18: Emma Manzelmann of the Knights celebrates a try with team mates during the round five NRLW match between St George Illawarra Dragons and Newcastle Knights at Central Coast Stadium, on September 18, 2022, in Gosford, Australia. (Photo by Brendon Thorne/Getty Images)

After months of waiting, the 2023 NRLW will begin today. Zero Tackle has you covered as the players get ready to run out of the shed onto the field.

This masthead will be analysing the teams, which players are set to be included in the starting team for each club, and the player to watch for every side.

1Brisbane Broncos

The three-time NRLW premiers are looking to reign the competition once again and have made multiple changes to the squad, losing key players but bringing in a handful of new individuals.

Led by Jillaroos captain Ali Brigginshaw and coach Scott Prince, the Broncos will be hoping their Queensland rivals don't finish ahead of them on the table.

Predicted Best 17

Fullback: Hayley Maddick

Wingers: Julia Robinson & Ash Werner

Centres: Mele Hufanga & Shenae Ciesiolka

Halves: Gayle Broughton & Ali Brigginshaw (c)

Props: Chelsea Lenaaurduzzi & Annetta Nu'uausala

Hooker: Destiny Brill

Second-Rowers: Romy Teitzel & Tazmin Gray

Lock: Mariah Denman

Interchange: Brianna Clark, Hannah Larsson, Filomina Hanisi & Jada Ferguson

Other Players in Squad: Tafito Lafaele, Lavinia Gould, Lauren Dam, Grace Griffin, Toni Hunt, Narikah Orchard, Jasmine Fogavini

Player to Watch: Gayle Broughton

Entering the Broncos due to the departure of Tarryn Aiken, Gayle Broughton is set to create a lethal combination with skipper Ali Brigginshaw in the halves this season.

Originally playing fullback for the Eels last year, she's made her intentions clear with the New Zealand international wanting to take the #6 jersey and will bring a whole new realm of skill to the position with the ball in her hands.

Embed from Getty Images

