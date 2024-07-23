The NRLW 2024 competition will enter Round 1 this weekend, and Zero Tackle has you covered with all the team lists and changes in the competition.
Newcastle Knights vs Sydney Roosters
1. Tamika Upton
2. Sheridan Gallagher
3. Shanice Parker
4. Abigail Roache
5. Isabella Waterman
6. Georgia Roche
7. Jesse Southwell
8. Tayla Predebon
9. Olivia Higgins
10. Caitlan Johnson-Grenn
11. Laishon Albert-Jones
12. Yasmin Clydsdale
13. Hannah Southwell (c)
Interchange
14. Nita Maynard
15. Kayla Romaniuk
16. Rima Butler
17. Grace Kukutai
Reserves
18. Jacinta Carter
19. Lily-Ann White
20. Jayde Herdegen
21. Viena Tinao
22. Evie Jones
1. Isabelle Kelly (c)
2. Taina Naividi
3. Jessica Sergis
4. Jasmin Strange
5. Mia Wood
6. Jayme Fressard
7. Tarryn Aiken
8. Millie Elliott
9. Keeley Davis
10. Pani Hopoate
11. Otesa Pule
12. Olivia Kernick
13. Aliyah Nasio
Interchange
14. Jocelyn Kelleher
15. Eliza Lopamaua
16. Samantha Economos
17. Mya Hill-Moana
Reserves
18. Imogen Hei
19. Tiana Davison
20. Samantha Bremner