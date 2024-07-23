The NRLW 2024 competition will enter Round 1 this weekend, and Zero Tackle has you covered with all the team lists and changes in the competition.

Newcastle Knights vs Sydney Roosters Embed from Getty Images Newcastle Knights NRLW 1. Tamika Upton

2. Sheridan Gallagher

3. Shanice Parker

4. Abigail Roache

5. Isabella Waterman

6. Georgia Roche

7. Jesse Southwell

8. Tayla Predebon

9. Olivia Higgins

10. Caitlan Johnson-Grenn

11. Laishon Albert-Jones

12. Yasmin Clydsdale

13. Hannah Southwell (c) Interchange

14. Nita Maynard

15. Kayla Romaniuk

16. Rima Butler

17. Grace Kukutai Reserves

18. Jacinta Carter

19. Lily-Ann White

20. Jayde Herdegen

21. Viena Tinao

22. Evie Jones Sydney Roosters NRLW 1. Isabelle Kelly (c)

2. Taina Naividi

3. Jessica Sergis

4. Jasmin Strange

5. Mia Wood

6. Jayme Fressard

7. Tarryn Aiken

8. Millie Elliott

9. Keeley Davis

10. Pani Hopoate

11. Otesa Pule

12. Olivia Kernick

13. Aliyah Nasio Interchange

14. Jocelyn Kelleher

15. Eliza Lopamaua

16. Samantha Economos

17. Mya Hill-Moana Reserves

18. Imogen Hei

19. Tiana Davison

20. Samantha Bremner