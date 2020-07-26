The Daily Telegraph has released the top 50 richest players in the NRL and number one will leave little surprise to fans.
After signing a $10 million life contact with the Manly Sea Eagles in 2015, Daly Cherry-Evans is the richest player in the NRL with a salary of 1.25 million per season.
Cherry-Evans is ahead of St George Illawarra’s Ben Hunt ($1.2 million) and the Warriors’ Roger Tuivasa-Sheck ($1.1 million), who left the Roosters in 2016 to become the face of the Warriors.
In total 10 players earn more than $1 million per season, with James Tedesco the only player from the reigning premiers to earn a seven-figure sum.
The full list from 50-1 can be found below.
NRL’s rich list 50-1, per The Daily Telegraph:
50. Joey Leilua
49. Joseph Manu
48. Jesse Bromwich
47. Tohu Harris
46. Marty Taupau
45. Cameron Murray
44. Cody Walker
43. Josh Jackson
42. Jordan McLean
40. Ryan James
39. Wade Graham
38. Angus Crichton
37. James Tamou
36. Russell Packer
35. Darius Boyd
34. Clint Gutherson
33. Valentine Holmes
32. Adam Reynolds
31. Boyd Cordner
30. Shaun Johnson
29. Jake Trbojevic
28. Damien Cook
27. Jack Wighton
26. Latrell Mitchell
25. Mitchell Pearce
23. David Klemmer
22. Cameron Smith
21. Moses Mbye
20. Mitchell Moses
19. Matt Moylan
18. Kalyn Ponga
17. Andrew Fifita
16. Josh Dugan
15. Josh Reynolds
14. Corey Norman
13. Cameron Munster
12. Tom Trbojevic
11. Jack Bird
10. James Tedesco
5. Kieran Foran
4. Ash Taylor
3. Roger Tuivasa-Sheck
2. Ben Hunt
- Daly Cherry-Evans