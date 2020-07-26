The Daily Telegraph has released the top 50 richest players in the NRL and number one will leave little surprise to fans.

After signing a $10 million life contact with the Manly Sea Eagles in 2015, Daly Cherry-Evans is the richest player in the NRL with a salary of 1.25 million per season.

Cherry-Evans is ahead of St George Illawarra’s Ben Hunt ($1.2 million) and the Warriors’ Roger Tuivasa-Sheck ($1.1 million), who left the Roosters in 2016 to become the face of the Warriors.

In total 10 players earn more than $1 million per season, with James Tedesco the only player from the reigning premiers to earn a seven-figure sum.

The full list from 50-1 can be found below.

NRL’s rich list 50-1, per The Daily Telegraph:

50. Joey Leilua

49. Joseph Manu

48. Jesse Bromwich

47. Tohu Harris

46. Marty Taupau

45. Cameron Murray

44. Cody Walker

43. Josh Jackson

42. Jordan McLean

41. Jared Waerea-Hargreaves

40. Ryan James

39. Wade Graham

38. Angus Crichton

37. James Tamou

36. Russell Packer

35. Darius Boyd

34. Clint Gutherson

33. Valentine Holmes

32. Adam Reynolds

31. Boyd Cordner

30. Shaun Johnson

29. Jake Trbojevic

28. Damien Cook

27. Jack Wighton

26. Latrell Mitchell

25. Mitchell Pearce

24. Reagan Campbell-Gillard

23. David Klemmer

22. Cameron Smith

21. Moses Mbye

20. Mitchell Moses

19. Matt Moylan

18. Kalyn Ponga

17. Andrew Fifita

16. Josh Dugan

15. Josh Reynolds

14. Corey Norman

13. Cameron Munster

12. Tom Trbojevic

11. Jack Bird

10. James Tedesco

9. Jason Taumalolo

8. Anthony Milford

7. Michael Morgan

6. Nathan Cleary

5. Kieran Foran

4. Ash Taylor

3. Roger Tuivasa-Sheck

2. Ben Hunt