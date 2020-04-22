May 28 – lock it in!

ARL Commissioner Wayne Pearce has declared that the NRL is set to resume on May 28, with teams to return to training on May 4.

Having worked with the Project Apollo innovations committee planning the NRL’s return, Pearce said the league has been given the all clear from the government to reboot in the last week of May.

“What we achieved today was a lot more clarity around the medical process and what those protocols are,” Pearce told NRL Media.

“We clarified that May 28 is a definite and also confirmed that May 4 is the resumption date for training.

“[Fellow Apollo committee member] Trent [Robinson] is fine, everybody has been supportive. It’s very unified around what we feel is right for the game.”

The ARL Commission met on Tuesday before the Project Apollo innovations committee connected on Wednesday as the league plans to get back up running.