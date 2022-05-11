Across the entire competition, one of the strongest positions in terms of young players would appear be the second row.

Or, so you thought.

It takes time for young players to cement themselves in one of the most crucial positions on the field. Players like Isaiah Papali'i, Haumole Olakau'atu and Keon Koloamatangi are all setting the world alight this year, but it took them time to find their feet.

23-years-old now, the aforementioned trio sit just outside the parameters of this list.

While they all played excellent football last year, all three are showing further improvement in 2022. They have had time to develop their game and add pieces to their arsenal.

The majority of the list below haven't had that time, making their play on the field in their first and second years in the NRL all the more exemplary. All that being said, here are the best edge forwards in the NRL aged 22 or younger.