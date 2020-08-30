The NRL plans to slash operating and administration expenses by $80 million after operating costs blew out to $181 million in the past financial year, according to The Sun-Herald.

The Australian Rugby League Commission met this week to outline the financial restructure that will ensure the future of the game.

Players will share some of the pain and can expect a small drop in the salary cap in 2021, but most of the savings will come running a leaner and more efficient head office.

Clubs will be forced to cut football department spending, which will force them to think twice about committing coaches to long-term deals.

However, most of the expenditure will be cut from Rugby League Central.

“What COVID has proven to us is that the cost structure isn’t right. The clubs were making accumulated losses of $33 million per year. That’s not sustainable,” ARLC chairman Peter V’landy’s said.

“We need to make sure that we run the game viably, so the days of spending and spending and spending are well gone.

“You won’t attack every problem by throwing money at it; you have to come up with better strategies.

“[Spending] has to come down substantially, there’s not two ways about it.

“The fans won’t notice any difference. What our aim is with all the changes is that nobody notices any changes other than an improvement in the entertainment value of the game.”