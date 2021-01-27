The NRL is set to request a higher level of priority for the COVID-19 vaccine from the federal government, hoping to have players and officials vaccinated after health workers and vulnerable individuals, per The Sydney Morning Herald.

The potential request comes as the ARL plan to hold up their hopes of having the New Zealand Warriors return home in time to host the Sea Eagles in their Round 5 clash at Mt Smart Stadium.

The Warriors are currently situated in Australia and will be camped on the Central Coast for the opening month of the NRL season before heading back to Auckland.

Speaking to The Herald, ARL boss Peter V’landys revealed his hopes of being able to vaccinate players in the third phase of vaccinations for Australia, understanding the clear priorities in place.

“Emergency workers have got to get it first and the most vulnerable have got to get it first. Who is after that? Well, that’s where we come in,” V’landys said.

“Under no circumstances are we going to jump the gun and go before emergency workers and the most vulnerable.

“But after that, there’s naturally some discussions to be had, to be on that list relatively high.”

The Warriors haven’t played at home since August 2019 after moving to an Australian bubble for over 150 days to help keep the 2020 premiership season alive.

Cricket Australia received major backlash following their plea for vaccinations to be assigned to members of their men’s squad set to tour South Africa in February.

Despite the anger from the general public, V’landys understood Cricket Australia’s reasoning behind the request.

“I understand what Cricket Australia is trying to do, they’re trying to go for a tour, and naturally, they want to protect the health of their players so I’ve got nothing against what they’ve tried to do,” V’landys said.

“We want Australian players going over to New Zealand as well.”