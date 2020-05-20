What club did the Paramatta Eels defeat 74-4 in Round 24, 2003?
Which club won the only Super League premiership in 1997?
Which team won the most premierships in the 1990s?
Which player won the 1995 Dally M Player of the Year?
Which player set the all-time season points record in 2004?
Who was the first player to break 350 first-grade appearances in 1996?
Which club won the most NRL premierships in the 2000's?
Which of these years was the Dally M Medal not awarded due to a player strike?
Manly defeated the Storm by 40 points in the 2008 NRL Grand Final. What did Melbourne score?
True or False. The 1999 NRL Grand Final between the Melbourne Storm and St George/Illawarra Dragons is the only NRL game to have a crowd over 100,000.
