Jamayne Isaako (Brisbane Broncos)

Was scheduled to start from the interchange 48 hours prior to the contest but an injury to Jack Bird earnt the 23-year-old a reprieve. Responded with his best performance in 18-months as the New Zealand International capped a man of the match performance with a try, a try assist and 176 running metres.

David Nofoaluma (Wests Tigers)

One of the Tigers best in a strong showing against St. George Illawarra. Scored a well-deserved double and carried the ball 20 times for 193 metres.

Kotoni Staggs (Brisbane Broncos)

Caused a disappointing Cowboys outfit nightmares with each carry of the football and was rewarded with a try in the 20th minute. Was just as impressive in defence, monstering the games best forward Jason Taumalolo in a tackle that made his Tongan teammate look like a featherweight.

Adam Doueihi (Wests Tigers)

An impressive club debut for the Ex-Rabbitoh. Continuously went looking for work, finishing the game with 100 run metres and six tackle breaks.

Suliasi Vunivalu (Melbourne Storm)

Scored two tries in quick succession late in the game which saw the Storm put Manly to bed.

Jack Wighton (Canberra Raiders)

Has continued the form which saw the 27-year-old awarded with the Clive Churchill Medal as man of the match in the 2019 Grand Final. In a complete performance, Wighton scored two tries and earnt his side plenty of territory with a 40/20 kick and a forced drop out.

Benji Marshall (Wests Tigers)

Was everywhere as the 35-year-old wound back in the clock in his final NRL season. Setup two tries before scoring one of his own in the 49th minute. Had the ball on a string with four forced dropouts which ultimately tired the St. George defence.

Emre Guler (Canberra Raiders)

Raised a few eyebrows when he was selected on the interchange for Canberra in last years Grand Final over a number of experienced stars but his performance on Friday afternoon showed why coach Ricky Stuart made the right call as the rookies potential was realised. Scored a try and set up another in a strong 45-minute stint which saw the prop end the game with 145 run metres and 20 tackles.

Apisai Koroisau (Penrith Panthers)

Returned to Penrith with a new lease on life, earning man of the match honours in his first game for the club in five years. Was threatening from dummy-half, running for 110 metres with ball in hand and breaking six tackles. Just as prominent in defence with 60 tackles.

Josh Aloiai (Wests Tigers)

Together with Alex Twal, forms the most under-rated front row combination in the competition. Ran for 190 run metres from just 15 carries of the football and completed 20 tackles, not missing a single one. Even more impressive is the fact he spent just 40 minutes on the field.

David Fifita (Brisbane Broncos)

Embarrassed the Cowboys at their new stadium with a number of hard runs that made North Queensland’s big men cower. Scored a 70-metre solo try in the 57th minute which sealed the deal for the Broncos.

Luciano Leilua (Wests Tigers)

Was tipped to have a breakout season this year and so far, things are looking good. Was involved for the full 80-minutes against his former teammates and was rewarded with a try midway through the second half.

Isaah Yeo (Penrith Panthers)

Has hit the prime of his career at the right time for a Penrith side who have struggled to build a consistent forward pack of the past several seasons. Has hit the ground running this season with 170 run metres and six tackle breaks against a formidable Easts pack. Finished the contest with an effective tackle percentage of 100% (33 tackles, 0 misses).

