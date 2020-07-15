1. Ryan Papenhuyzen (Melbourne Storm)

Had a man of the match showing against the Canberra Raiders. Scored a try, set up another and led the way in run metres with 250.

2. Charlie Staines (Penrith Panthers)

In one of the better debuts of the modern era, the 19-year-old crossed for four tries.

3. Zac Lomax (St. George Illawarra Dragons)

Continues to come of age in season 2020. Scored a try, had a hand in another and kicked five goals in an upset victory over Manly.

4. Stephen Crichton (Penrith Panthers)

Scored a double in his sides 32-point victory over Cronulla.

5. Matt Ikuvalu (Sydney Roosters)

Called into the 17 after an injury to Brett Morris during the warmup and went on to become the first Roosters player in 65 years to score five tries in a game.

6. Luke Keary (Sydney Roosters)

Was involved in three tries against North Queensland, scoring two himself.

7. Jamal Fogarty (Gold Coast Titans)

Led his side to their third victory of the season against a brave New Zealand side.

8. Regan Campbell-Gillard (Parramatta Eels)

Has shot back into the form which saw him represent New South Wales a few seasons ago. Ran for 225 metres with ball in hand and completed 40 tackles against Newcastle.

9. Reece Robson (North Queensland Cowboys)

A shining light in a lackluster North Queensland outfit. Scored two tries from dummy-half, recorded two line breaks and completed over 50 tackles.

10. Payne Haas (Brisbane Broncos)

217 run metres and 33 tackles in his 60-minute stint helped the Broncos to their first win since the competition restart in Round three.

11. Ryan Matterson (Parramatta Eels)

Scored a try, his third in a matter of five weeks, as the Eels defeated the Knights in a hotly contested encounter.

12. Tyson Frizell (St. George Illawarra Dragons)

A strong performance saw Frizell end the game with 140 run metres and 40 tackles.

13. Nathan Brown (Parramatta Eels)

A monster performance saw Brown finish on 266 run metres and 55 tackles.

Interchange:

14. Siosiua Taukeiaho (Sydney Roosters)

15. Patrick Carrigan (Brisbane Broncos)

16. Nathan Cleary (Penrith Panthers)

17. Reed Mahoney (Parramatta Eels)

18th Man: Dane Gagai (South Sydney Rabbitohs)