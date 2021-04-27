Fullback
Try Assists
Tackle Breaks
All Run Metres
After a stint in the NFL and an injury-impacted 2020 season, Holmes has returned to top-flight over the past month. Was man of the match in North Queensland’s upset victory over Canberra with seven tackle breaks, a try assist and 188 run metres.
Wing
Tries
All Run Metres
Tackles Made
Terrorised the right edge of Brisbane with every touch of the football. Scored a hat-trick of tries, recorded five line-breaks and 10 tackle busts.
Centre
LB Assists
Tries
Line Breaks
Scored a double against a disappointing New Zealand side. Looks to be gaining momentum as the season progresses.
Centre
Tries
Line Breaks
All Run Metres
Scored a try and broke six tackle attempts in a strong performance. Also spent time at fullback after Tedesco left the field with a HIA.
Wing
Tries
All Run Metres
Tackles Made
Continues to clock up the run metres (336) and tackle busts (4) as he pushes his claims for a maiden State of Origin jersey.
Five-Eighth
Tries
Kick Metres
LB Assists
The 36-year-old wound back the clock and produced some good old-fashioned ‘Benji Magic’ to claim a comeback victory against the Gold Coast. Scored a double and set up another for Alex Johnston with a flick pass reminiscent of the 05′ decider.
Halfback
Try Assists
Tries
Kick Metres
Set up three tries and scored another two himself in a man of the match performance. Is benefiting from having Tom Trbojevic back in the side.
Prop
All Run Metres
Hitups
Picked up the three Dally M votes against Newcastle. Completed 28 tackles and ran for 192 metres with ball-in-hand.
Hooker
Tackles Made
LB Assists
Try Assists
A handy backup for Queensland if Harry Grant ever becomes unavailable. Set up two tries and completed over 40 tackles against Brisbane.
Prop
All Run Metres
Tries
Tackle Breaks
Another Manly player returning to form over the past fortnight. Scored a try and ran for 185 metres with the ball in just 45 minutes on the pitch.
Second-Row
Tackles Made
Tries
Tackle Breaks
Was unstoppable in the first half for the Gold Coast, scoring a hat-trick of tries within the first 40 minutes of the match.
Second-Row
Tackles Made
Tackle Breaks
Try Assists
Had his best outing in first grade to date. Recorded two try assists, two line breaks, 28 tackles and 158 run metres.
Lock
Offloads
Tries
Try Assists
Produced his best performance in several seasons against a lacklustre Brisbane outfit over the weekend. Scored a try, set up another and was credited with two try saves.
Interchange:
14. Tom Trbojevic (Manly Warringah Sea Eagles)
15. Payne Haas (Brisbane Broncos)
16. Kyle Feldt (North Queensland Cowboys)
17. Jahrome Hughes (Melbourne Storm)