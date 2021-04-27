NRL Rd 3 - Cowboys v Titans
TOWNSVILLE, AUSTRALIA - MAY 29: Valentine Holmes of the Cowboys passes the ball during the round three NRL match between the North Queensland Cowboys and the Gold Coast Titans at QCB Stadium on May 29, 2020 in Townsville, Australia. (Photo by Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images)

VALENTINE HOLMES
Fullback
Cowboys
ROUND 7 STATS
1
Try Assists
7
Tackle Breaks
188
All Run Metres

After a stint in the NFL and an injury-impacted 2020 season, Holmes has returned to top-flight over the past month. Was man of the match in North Queensland’s upset victory over Canberra with seven tackle breaks, a try assist and 188 run metres.

MAIKA SIVO
Wing
Eels
ROUND 7 STATS
3
Tries
217
All Run Metres
3
Tackles Made

Terrorised the right edge of Brisbane with every touch of the football. Scored a hat-trick of tries, recorded five line-breaks and 10 tackle busts.

REIMIS SMITH
Centre
Storm
ROUND 7 STATS
1
LB Assists
2
Tries
1
Line Breaks

Scored a double against a disappointing New Zealand side. Looks to be gaining momentum as the season progresses.

JOSEPH MANU
Centre
Roosters
ROUND 7 STATS
1
Tries
1
Line Breaks
194
All Run Metres

Scored a try and broke six tackle attempts in a strong performance. Also spent time at fullback after Tedesco left the field with a HIA.

BRIAN TO'O
Wing
Panthers
ROUND 7 STATS
1
Tries
336
All Run Metres
5
Tackles Made

Continues to clock up the run metres (336) and tackle busts (4) as he pushes his claims for a maiden State of Origin jersey.

BENJI MARSHALL
Five-Eighth
Rabbitohs
ROUND 7 STATS
2
Tries
90
Kick Metres
3
LB Assists

The 36-year-old wound back the clock and produced some good old-fashioned ‘Benji Magic’ to claim a comeback victory against the Gold Coast. Scored a double and set up another for Alex Johnston with a flick pass reminiscent of the 05′ decider.

DALY CHERRY-EVANS
Halfback
Sea Eagles
ROUND 7 STATS
3
Try Assists
2
Tries
380
Kick Metres

Set up three tries and scored another two himself in a man of the match performance. Is benefiting from having Tom Trbojevic back in the side.

JAMES FISHER-HARRIS
Prop
Panthers
ROUND 7 STATS
192
All Run Metres
17
Hitups

Picked up the three Dally M votes against Newcastle. Completed 28 tackles and ran for 192 metres with ball-in-hand.

REED MAHONEY
Hooker
Eels
ROUND 7 STATS
42
Tackles Made
2
LB Assists
2
Try Assists

A handy backup for Queensland if Harry Grant ever becomes unavailable. Set up two tries and completed over 40 tackles against Brisbane.

MARTIN TAUPAU
Prop
Sea Eagles
ROUND 7 STATS
184
All Run Metres
1
Tries
6
Tackle Breaks

Another Manly player returning to form over the past fortnight. Scored a try and ran for 185 metres with the ball in just 45 minutes on the pitch.

DAVID FIFITA
Second-Row
Titans
ROUND 7 STATS
30
Tackles Made
3
Tries
11
Tackle Breaks

Was unstoppable in the first half for the Gold Coast, scoring a hat-trick of tries within the first 40 minutes of the match.

KEAON KOLOAMATANGI
Second-Row
Rabbitohs
ROUND 7 STATS
28
Tackles Made
2
Tackle Breaks
2
Try Assists

Had his best outing in first grade to date. Recorded two try assists, two line breaks, 28 tackles and 158 run metres.

BRYCE CARTWRIGHT
Lock
Eels
ROUND 7 STATS
2
Offloads
1
Tries
1
Try Assists

Produced his best performance in several seasons against a lacklustre Brisbane outfit over the weekend. Scored a try, set up another and was credited with two try saves.

Interchange:

14. Tom Trbojevic (Manly Warringah Sea Eagles)

15. Payne Haas (Brisbane Broncos)

16. Kyle Feldt (North Queensland Cowboys)

17. Jahrome Hughes (Melbourne Storm)