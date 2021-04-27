VALENTINE HOLMES

Fullback Cowboys ROUND 7 STATS 1

Try Assists 7

Tackle Breaks 188

All Run Metres

After a stint in the NFL and an injury-impacted 2020 season, Holmes has returned to top-flight over the past month. Was man of the match in North Queensland’s upset victory over Canberra with seven tackle breaks, a try assist and 188 run metres.

MAIKA SIVO

Wing Eels ROUND 7 STATS 3

Tries 217

All Run Metres 3

Tackles Made

Terrorised the right edge of Brisbane with every touch of the football. Scored a hat-trick of tries, recorded five line-breaks and 10 tackle busts.

REIMIS SMITH

Centre Storm ROUND 7 STATS 1

LB Assists 2

Tries 1

Line Breaks

Scored a double against a disappointing New Zealand side. Looks to be gaining momentum as the season progresses.

JOSEPH MANU

Centre Roosters ROUND 7 STATS 1

Tries 1

Line Breaks 194

All Run Metres

Scored a try and broke six tackle attempts in a strong performance. Also spent time at fullback after Tedesco left the field with a HIA.

BRIAN TO'O

Wing Panthers ROUND 7 STATS 1

Tries 336

All Run Metres 5

Tackles Made

Continues to clock up the run metres (336) and tackle busts (4) as he pushes his claims for a maiden State of Origin jersey.

BENJI MARSHALL

Five-Eighth Rabbitohs ROUND 7 STATS 2

Tries 90

Kick Metres 3

LB Assists

The 36-year-old wound back the clock and produced some good old-fashioned ‘Benji Magic’ to claim a comeback victory against the Gold Coast. Scored a double and set up another for Alex Johnston with a flick pass reminiscent of the 05′ decider.

DALY CHERRY-EVANS

Halfback Sea Eagles ROUND 7 STATS 3

Try Assists 2

Tries 380

Kick Metres

Set up three tries and scored another two himself in a man of the match performance. Is benefiting from having Tom Trbojevic back in the side.

JAMES FISHER-HARRIS

Prop Panthers ROUND 7 STATS 192

All Run Metres 17

Hitups

Picked up the three Dally M votes against Newcastle. Completed 28 tackles and ran for 192 metres with ball-in-hand.

REED MAHONEY

Hooker Eels ROUND 7 STATS 42

Tackles Made 2

LB Assists 2

Try Assists

A handy backup for Queensland if Harry Grant ever becomes unavailable. Set up two tries and completed over 40 tackles against Brisbane.

MARTIN TAUPAU

Prop Sea Eagles ROUND 7 STATS 184

All Run Metres 1

Tries 6

Tackle Breaks

Another Manly player returning to form over the past fortnight. Scored a try and ran for 185 metres with the ball in just 45 minutes on the pitch.

DAVID FIFITA

Second-Row Titans ROUND 7 STATS 30

Tackles Made 3

Tries 11

Tackle Breaks

Was unstoppable in the first half for the Gold Coast, scoring a hat-trick of tries within the first 40 minutes of the match.

KEAON KOLOAMATANGI

Second-Row Rabbitohs ROUND 7 STATS 28

Tackles Made 2

Tackle Breaks 2

Try Assists

Had his best outing in first grade to date. Recorded two try assists, two line breaks, 28 tackles and 158 run metres.

BRYCE CARTWRIGHT

Lock Eels ROUND 7 STATS 2

Offloads 1

Tries 1

Try Assists

Produced his best performance in several seasons against a lacklustre Brisbane outfit over the weekend. Scored a try, set up another and was credited with two try saves.

Interchange:

14. Tom Trbojevic (Manly Warringah Sea Eagles)

15. Payne Haas (Brisbane Broncos)

16. Kyle Feldt (North Queensland Cowboys)

17. Jahrome Hughes (Melbourne Storm)