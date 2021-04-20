MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - APRIL 16: Cameron Munster of the Storm runs the ball during the round six NRL match between the Melbourne Storm and the Sydney Roosters at AAMI Park on April 16, 2021, in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Quinn Rooney/Getty Images)

TOM TRBOJEVIC
Fullback
Sea Eagles
ROUND 6 STATS
1
Tries
2
Try Assists
4
Tackle Breaks

Manly’s most influential player returned from injury and his impact was immediate. Scored a try and set up two others in a man-of-the-match performance.

REUBEN GARRICK
Wing
Sea Eagles
ROUND 6 STATS
2
Tries
110
All Run Metres
6
Tackles Made

Scored 20-points in Manly’s upset victory over the Titans.

MATT BURTON
Centre
Panthers
ROUND 6 STATS
1
Tries
2
Line Breaks
171
All Run Metres

Continues to impress whilst playing outside of his preferred position of five-eighth. Scored a try – his third in as many weeks – and recorded two linebreaks.

DANE GAGAI
Centre
Rabbitohs
ROUND 6 STATS
1
Tries
151
All Run Metres
5
Tackle Breaks

At his best during Saturday’s nail-biter against Wests. Scored a try, completed 16 tackles (100% efficiency) and ran for over 150 metres with ball-in-hand.

BRIAN TO'O
Wing
Panthers
ROUND 6 STATS
272
All Run Metres
3
Tackles Made
1
Line Breaks

Broke through 15 tackle attempts on his way to a mammoth 272 run metres.

CAMERON MUNSTER
Five-Eighth
Storm
ROUND 6 STATS
149
Kick Metres

Has quickly become the man at Melbourne following the retirement of future immortal Cam Smith. Recorded nine tackle breaks and five offloads against a lackluster Roosters outfit.

NATHAN CLEARY
Halfback
Panthers
ROUND 6 STATS
1
Try Assists
1
Tries
810
Kick Metres

Continues the streak of form that has seen him become the best player in the competition over the past 18 months of football. Finished the match with a whopping 810 kick metres and has the best kick chase in the comp to boot.

THOMAS BURGESS
Prop
Rabbitohs
ROUND 6 STATS
206
All Run Metres
1
Tries
3
Tackle Breaks

Scored the match-winner for South Sydney in an all-time classic on Saturday evening. Carted the ball for 206 running metres.

HARRY GRANT
Hooker
Storm
ROUND 6 STATS
23
Tackles Made
1
Tries
2
LB Assists

Destroyed the Roosters from the ruck from the minute he stepped onto the field. Finished the contest with a try and a try assist.

FRANCIS MOLO
Prop
Cowboys
ROUND 6 STATS
187
All Run Metres
1
Tackle Breaks
1
Offloads

Played less than a game of footy coming off the bench for the Cowboys (37 minutes) but his impact was felt. Ran the ball forward for 187 metres and completed 26 tackles (0 misses).

ISAIAH PAPALI'I
Second-Row
Eels
ROUND 6 STATS
36
Tackles Made
2
Tries
5
Tackle Breaks

The most improved player in the competition has cemented himself a starting spot in the Eels back row following an impressive string of performances over the past month. Against Canberra the 22-year-old scored a double and ran for over 150 metres with ball in hand.

TYSON FRIZELL
Second-Row
Knights
ROUND 6 STATS
48
Tackles Made
5
Tackle Breaks
1
Try Assists

Has been Newcastle’s most consistent forward this season and put in another impressive display against Cronulla over the weekend. Completed 48 tackles, carted the ball forward for 165 metres and recorded a try assist.

CAMERON MURRAY
Lock
Rabbitohs
ROUND 6 STATS
2
Offloads
1
Tries
41
Tackles Made

Had his best game of the season against Wests, scoring a try and completed over 40 tackles.

Interchange:

14. Kalyn Ponga (Newcastle Knights)

15. Tohu Harris (New Zealand Warriors)

16. Jake Granville (North Queensland Cowboys)

17. Tevita Pangai Junior (Brisbane Broncos)