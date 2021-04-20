Fullback
Tries
Try Assists
Tackle Breaks
Manly’s most influential player returned from injury and his impact was immediate. Scored a try and set up two others in a man-of-the-match performance.
Wing
Tries
All Run Metres
Tackles Made
Scored 20-points in Manly’s upset victory over the Titans.
Centre
Tries
Line Breaks
All Run Metres
Continues to impress whilst playing outside of his preferred position of five-eighth. Scored a try – his third in as many weeks – and recorded two linebreaks.
Centre
Tries
All Run Metres
Tackle Breaks
At his best during Saturday’s nail-biter against Wests. Scored a try, completed 16 tackles (100% efficiency) and ran for over 150 metres with ball-in-hand.
Wing
All Run Metres
Tackles Made
Line Breaks
Broke through 15 tackle attempts on his way to a mammoth 272 run metres.
Five-Eighth
Kick Metres
Has quickly become the man at Melbourne following the retirement of future immortal Cam Smith. Recorded nine tackle breaks and five offloads against a lackluster Roosters outfit.
Halfback
Try Assists
Tries
Kick Metres
Continues the streak of form that has seen him become the best player in the competition over the past 18 months of football. Finished the match with a whopping 810 kick metres and has the best kick chase in the comp to boot.
Prop
All Run Metres
Tries
Tackle Breaks
Scored the match-winner for South Sydney in an all-time classic on Saturday evening. Carted the ball for 206 running metres.
Hooker
Tackles Made
Tries
LB Assists
Destroyed the Roosters from the ruck from the minute he stepped onto the field. Finished the contest with a try and a try assist.
Prop
All Run Metres
Tackle Breaks
Offloads
Played less than a game of footy coming off the bench for the Cowboys (37 minutes) but his impact was felt. Ran the ball forward for 187 metres and completed 26 tackles (0 misses).
Second-Row
Tackles Made
Tries
Tackle Breaks
The most improved player in the competition has cemented himself a starting spot in the Eels back row following an impressive string of performances over the past month. Against Canberra the 22-year-old scored a double and ran for over 150 metres with ball in hand.
Second-Row
Tackles Made
Tackle Breaks
Try Assists
Has been Newcastle’s most consistent forward this season and put in another impressive display against Cronulla over the weekend. Completed 48 tackles, carted the ball forward for 165 metres and recorded a try assist.
Lock
Offloads
Tries
Tackles Made
Had his best game of the season against Wests, scoring a try and completed over 40 tackles.
Interchange:
14. Kalyn Ponga (Newcastle Knights)
15. Tohu Harris (New Zealand Warriors)
16. Jake Granville (North Queensland Cowboys)
17. Tevita Pangai Junior (Brisbane Broncos)