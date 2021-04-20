TOM TRBOJEVIC

Fullback Sea Eagles ROUND 6 STATS 1

Tries 2

Try Assists 4

Tackle Breaks

Manly’s most influential player returned from injury and his impact was immediate. Scored a try and set up two others in a man-of-the-match performance.

REUBEN GARRICK

Wing Sea Eagles ROUND 6 STATS 2

Tries 110

All Run Metres 6

Tackles Made

Scored 20-points in Manly’s upset victory over the Titans.

MATT BURTON

Centre Panthers ROUND 6 STATS 1

Tries 2

Line Breaks 171

All Run Metres

Continues to impress whilst playing outside of his preferred position of five-eighth. Scored a try – his third in as many weeks – and recorded two linebreaks.

DANE GAGAI

Centre Rabbitohs ROUND 6 STATS 1

Tries 151

All Run Metres 5

Tackle Breaks

At his best during Saturday’s nail-biter against Wests. Scored a try, completed 16 tackles (100% efficiency) and ran for over 150 metres with ball-in-hand.

BRIAN TO'O

Wing Panthers ROUND 6 STATS 272

All Run Metres 3

Tackles Made 1

Line Breaks

Broke through 15 tackle attempts on his way to a mammoth 272 run metres.

CAMERON MUNSTER

Five-Eighth Storm ROUND 6 STATS 149

Kick Metres

Has quickly become the man at Melbourne following the retirement of future immortal Cam Smith. Recorded nine tackle breaks and five offloads against a lackluster Roosters outfit.

NATHAN CLEARY

Halfback Panthers ROUND 6 STATS 1

Try Assists 1

Tries 810

Kick Metres

Continues the streak of form that has seen him become the best player in the competition over the past 18 months of football. Finished the match with a whopping 810 kick metres and has the best kick chase in the comp to boot.

THOMAS BURGESS

Prop Rabbitohs ROUND 6 STATS 206

All Run Metres 1

Tries 3

Tackle Breaks

Scored the match-winner for South Sydney in an all-time classic on Saturday evening. Carted the ball for 206 running metres.

HARRY GRANT

Hooker Storm ROUND 6 STATS 23

Tackles Made 1

Tries 2

LB Assists

Destroyed the Roosters from the ruck from the minute he stepped onto the field. Finished the contest with a try and a try assist.

FRANCIS MOLO

Prop Cowboys ROUND 6 STATS 187

All Run Metres 1

Tackle Breaks 1

Offloads

Played less than a game of footy coming off the bench for the Cowboys (37 minutes) but his impact was felt. Ran the ball forward for 187 metres and completed 26 tackles (0 misses).

ISAIAH PAPALI'I

Second-Row Eels ROUND 6 STATS 36

Tackles Made 2

Tries 5

Tackle Breaks

The most improved player in the competition has cemented himself a starting spot in the Eels back row following an impressive string of performances over the past month. Against Canberra the 22-year-old scored a double and ran for over 150 metres with ball in hand.

TYSON FRIZELL

Second-Row Knights ROUND 6 STATS 48

Tackles Made 5

Tackle Breaks 1

Try Assists

Has been Newcastle’s most consistent forward this season and put in another impressive display against Cronulla over the weekend. Completed 48 tackles, carted the ball forward for 165 metres and recorded a try assist.

CAMERON MURRAY

Lock Rabbitohs ROUND 6 STATS 2

Offloads 1

Tries 41

Tackles Made

Had his best game of the season against Wests, scoring a try and completed over 40 tackles.

Interchange:

14. Kalyn Ponga (Newcastle Knights)

15. Tohu Harris (New Zealand Warriors)

16. Jake Granville (North Queensland Cowboys)

17. Tevita Pangai Junior (Brisbane Broncos)