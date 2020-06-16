James Tedesco (Sydney Roosters)

One of the great solo performances of the modern era. The numbers are enough to tell the story: Three tries, two try assists, five line break assists, 10 tackle breaks and an astonishing 230 run metres.

Brett Morris (Sydney Roosters)

Gets better with age. Set up two tries, scored one of his own and ran for 240 metres with ball in hand.

Peta Hiku (New Zealand Warriors)

Schooled the North Queensland defence with a performance which saw him score a hattrick of tries.

Waqa Blake (Parramatta Eels)

A strong performance against his former club. Scored a try and set up another in the Eels 6-point win over Penrith.

Dane Gagai (South Sydney Rabbitohs)

In one of his strongest outings for the South Sydney outfit, the Kangaroo and Maroons winger scored a double and broke five tackles against the Gold Coast.

Kodi Nikorima (New Zealand Warriors)

Set up two tries and slotted a field goal in the Warriors 11-point victory over North Queensland.

Daly Cherry-Evans (Manly Warringah Sea Eagles)

Led his side to a second half comeback against Brisbane, his efforts rewarded with a try.

Paul Vaughn (St. George Illawarra Dragons)

Showed why he’s been a mainstay in the New South Wales pack over the past couple of seasons. Ran for over 200 metres with ball in hand and completed 30 tackles.

Cameron Smith (Melbourne Storm)

Not slowing down and doesn’t appear he will anytime soon. Remaining the most influential player in the game, Smith recorded two try assists and two line break assists in Melbourne’s 14-point victory over Newcastle.

Addin Fonua-Blake (Manly Warringah Sea Eagles)

Continues to impress as he remains one of the most under-rated props in the competition. Led his team with 254 run metres and 27 tackles.

Angus Crichton (Sydney Roosters)

Another double in as many weeks. Was just as busy off the ball with 45 tackles.

Ryan Matterson (Parramatta Eels)

Finding his feet in his new colours. Scored a try, ran for 150 metres with ball in hand and completed 45 tackles.

Cameron McInnes (St. George Illawarra Dragons)

Moved into the less familiar position of Lock once Ben Hunt joined the fray early in the contest. Showed his worth with a try, 52 tackles and 140 running metres.

Interchange: