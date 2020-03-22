Tom Trbojevic (Manly Warringah Sea Eagles)

Was the difference maker in his sides one-point victory over the reigning premiers, saving two tries and scoring one of his own.

Nick Cotric (Canberra Raiders)

Was untouchable against a big Warriors pack, breaking a staggering 17 tackles on his way to two line breaks and 165 running metres.

Kotoni Staggs (Brisbane Broncos)

Continues his impressive streak of form with the first hat-trick of his NRL career. May be a Smokey for the New South Wales State of Origin side… if the season continues.

Jarrod Croker (Canberra Raiders)

Was credited with two try assists in his sides convincing victory over the Warriors. Ran for 105 metres with ball in hand, along with seven tackle busts.

Blake Ferguson (Parramatta Eels)

Clocked up another 200 run metres for his side as the Eels put the Titans to the sword.

Anthony Milford (Brisbane Broncos)

Scored one of the better individual tries of recent seasons in a 40-metre effort which saw him surge onto a pass from Jamayne Isaako and carry three defenders over the line to score in a sublime piece of Milford magic.

Mitch Moses (Parramatta Eels)

Shot back to form after a disappointing performance against the Bulldogs in Round One, scoring 22-points in a man of the match performance.

Thomas Flegler (Brisbane Broncos)

The future Maroons prop was so good, he overshadowed Payne Haas. Had 100 run metres by halftime and finished the contest on 185. Belting the Bunnies engine room, the Tully product broke ten tackle busts and produced four offloads.

Apisai Koroisau (Penrith Panthers)

So far looks to be one of the most astute signings of the season with another starring performance for this exciting Panthers outfit. Scored a try, completed 40 tackles and ran for 80 metres from dummy-half.

Josh McGuire (North Queensland Cowboys)

Returned to the North Queensland line-up with a starring performance, providing the 17 with the mongrel they liked a week prior against Brisbane. Produced 192 running metres and completed 35 tackles in a strong 55-minute stint.

David Fifita (Brisbane Broncos)

Has turned into the best backrower in the competition over the past 12-months. Played a pivotal role once more in Brisbane’s second win of the season, running for 160 metres with ball in hand, completed 26 tackles and contributing seven tackle busts.

Lachlan Fitzgibbon (Newcastle Knights)

A solid showing for the talented backrower, recording a try assist, a line break and 120 run metres.

Jason Taumalolo (North Queensland Cowboys)

Broke the record for most metres in a game by a single forward (345) since the statistic was first introduced to the sport in the late 90’s – Now in the prime of his career – scored a try and broke eight tackles in a trademark Taumalolo performance. Scary.

Interchange: