Fullback
Tries
Try Assists
Tackle Breaks
Recorded two tries and a try assist in his side’s 26-12 victory over Brisbane.
Wing
Tries
All Run Metres
Tackles Made
Scored a try double in a high scoring affair against Wests.
Centre
Tries
Line Breaks
All Run Metres
Crossed over for two tries during the match where he broke the Roosters all-time record for appearances.
Centre
Line Break Assists
Tries
Line Breaks
Was just about the best player on the field during his club’s upset victory over Manly. Scored a double, broke the line on three occasions, completed 18 tackles and recorded 142 run metres.
Wing
Tries
All Run Metres
Tackles Made
The latest Fijian flank to burst onto the scene continues to impress. Scored two tries and ran for over 170 metres with ball in hand.
Five-Eighth
Try Assists
Kick Metres
Line Break Assists
Controlled the game well. Set up two tries, recorded 400 kicking metres and wasn’t afraid to run the football with over 100 running metres.
Halfback
Try Assists
Tries
Kick Metres
Contributed a try and two assists as his side proved victors over a disappointing Wests Tigers outfit.
Prop
All Run Metres
Tackle Breaks
Hitups
Produced his best performance of the season after being informed he will not be required at the club come next season. Produced 46 tackles and 232 running metres.
Hooker
Tackles Made
Tries
Try Assists
An 18-point haul for the skipper with a try and seven successful conversion attempts.
Prop
All Run Metres
Tries
Tackle Breaks
Scored a try and carted the ball forward for 175 run metres.
Second-Row
Tackles Made
Tries
Tackle Breaks
Scored a try, set up another, broke nine tackles and ran for 180 metres.
Second-Row
Tackles Made
Tries
Tackle Breaks
Scored a try in the Bulldogs third win of the season which saw his side rise from the bottom of the ladder, seemingly handing the Broncos the wooden spoon.
Lock
Offloads
Tackles Made
Tackle Breaks
Ran for 193 metres with the ball in hand and completed 26 tackles in a 50-minute stint.
Interchange
- Hudson Young (Canberra Raiders)
- Luke Keary (Sydney Roosters)
- Josh Jackson (Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs)
- Angus Crichton (Sydney Roosters)