CLINTON GUTHERSON

Fullback Eels ROUND 19 STATS 2

Tries 1

Try Assists 5

Tackle Breaks

Recorded two tries and a try assist in his side’s 26-12 victory over Brisbane.

JOSH ADDO-CARR

Wing Storm ROUND 19 STATS 2

Tries 164

All Run Metres 6

Tackles Made

Scored a try double in a high scoring affair against Wests.

MITCHELL AUBUSSON

Centre Roosters ROUND 19 STATS 2

Tries 1

Line Breaks 109

All Run Metres

Crossed over for two tries during the match where he broke the Roosters all-time record for appearances.

YOUNG TONUMAIPEA

Centre Titans ROUND 19 STATS 1

Line Break Assists 2

Tries 3

Line Breaks

Was just about the best player on the field during his club’s upset victory over Manly. Scored a double, broke the line on three occasions, completed 18 tackles and recorded 142 run metres.

SEMI VALEMEI

Wing Raiders ROUND 19 STATS 2

Tries 177

All Run Metres 1

Tackles Made

The latest Fijian flank to burst onto the scene continues to impress. Scored two tries and ran for over 170 metres with ball in hand.

MITCHELL MOSES

Five-Eighth Eels ROUND 19 STATS 2

Try Assists 400

Kick Metres 2

Line Break Assists

Controlled the game well. Set up two tries, recorded 400 kicking metres and wasn’t afraid to run the football with over 100 running metres.

JAHROME HUGHES

Halfback Storm ROUND 19 STATS 2

Try Assists 1

Tries 139

Kick Metres

Contributed a try and two assists as his side proved victors over a disappointing Wests Tigers outfit.

AIDEN TOLMAN

Prop Bulldogs ROUND 19 STATS 232

All Run Metres 1

Tackle Breaks 19

Hitups

Produced his best performance of the season after being informed he will not be required at the club come next season. Produced 46 tackles and 232 running metres.

CAMERON SMITH

Hooker Storm ROUND 19 STATS 31

Tackles Made 1

Tries 1

Try Assists

An 18-point haul for the skipper with a try and seven successful conversion attempts.

DANIEL SAIFITI

Prop Knights ROUND 19 STATS 175

All Run Metres 1

Tries 5

Tackle Breaks

Scored a try and carted the ball forward for 175 run metres.

VILIAME KIKAU

Second-Row Panthers ROUND 19 STATS 21

Tackles Made 1

Tries 9

Tackle Breaks

Scored a try, set up another, broke nine tackles and ran for 180 metres.

R. FAITALA-MARINER

Second-Row Bulldogs ROUND 19 STATS 33

Tackles Made 1

Tries 5

Tackle Breaks

Scored a try in the Bulldogs third win of the season which saw his side rise from the bottom of the ladder, seemingly handing the Broncos the wooden spoon.

N. ASOFA-SOLOMONA

Lock Storm ROUND 19 STATS 1

Offloads 26

Tackles Made 2

Tackle Breaks

Ran for 193 metres with the ball in hand and completed 26 tackles in a 50-minute stint.

Interchange