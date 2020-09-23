CLINTON GUTHERSON
Fullback
Eels
ROUND 19 STATS
2
Tries
1
Try Assists
5
Tackle Breaks

Recorded two tries and a try assist in his side’s 26-12 victory over Brisbane.

JOSH ADDO-CARR
Wing
Storm
ROUND 19 STATS
2
Tries
164
All Run Metres
6
Tackles Made

Scored a try double in a high scoring affair against Wests.

MITCHELL AUBUSSON
Centre
Roosters
ROUND 19 STATS
2
Tries
1
Line Breaks
109
All Run Metres

Crossed over for two tries during the match where he broke the Roosters all-time record for appearances.

YOUNG TONUMAIPEA
Centre
Titans
ROUND 19 STATS
1
Line Break Assists
2
Tries
3
Line Breaks

Was just about the best player on the field during his club’s upset victory over Manly. Scored a double, broke the line on three occasions, completed 18 tackles and recorded 142 run metres.

SEMI VALEMEI
Wing
Raiders
ROUND 19 STATS
2
Tries
177
All Run Metres
1
Tackles Made

The latest Fijian flank to burst onto the scene continues to impress. Scored two tries and ran for over 170 metres with ball in hand.

MITCHELL MOSES
Five-Eighth
Eels
ROUND 19 STATS
2
Try Assists
400
Kick Metres
2
Line Break Assists

Controlled the game well. Set up two tries, recorded 400 kicking metres and wasn’t afraid to run the football with over 100 running metres.

JAHROME HUGHES
Halfback
Storm
ROUND 19 STATS
2
Try Assists
1
Tries
139
Kick Metres

Contributed a try and two assists as his side proved victors over a disappointing Wests Tigers outfit.

AIDEN TOLMAN
Prop
Bulldogs
ROUND 19 STATS
232
All Run Metres
1
Tackle Breaks
19
Hitups

Produced his best performance of the season after being informed he will not be required at the club come next season. Produced 46 tackles and 232 running metres.

CAMERON SMITH
Hooker
Storm
ROUND 19 STATS
31
Tackles Made
1
Tries
1
Try Assists

An 18-point haul for the skipper with a try and seven successful conversion attempts.

DANIEL SAIFITI
Prop
Knights
ROUND 19 STATS
175
All Run Metres
1
Tries
5
Tackle Breaks

Scored a try and carted the ball forward for 175 run metres.

VILIAME KIKAU
Second-Row
Panthers
ROUND 19 STATS
21
Tackles Made
1
Tries
9
Tackle Breaks

Scored a try, set up another, broke nine tackles and ran for 180 metres.

R. FAITALA-MARINER
Second-Row
Bulldogs
ROUND 19 STATS
33
Tackles Made
1
Tries
5
Tackle Breaks

Scored a try in the Bulldogs third win of the season which saw his side rise from the bottom of the ladder, seemingly handing the Broncos the wooden spoon.

N. ASOFA-SOLOMONA
Lock
Storm
ROUND 19 STATS
1
Offloads
26
Tackles Made
2
Tackle Breaks

Ran for 193 metres with the ball in hand and completed 26 tackles in a 50-minute stint.

Interchange

  1. Hudson Young (Canberra Raiders)
  2. Luke Keary (Sydney Roosters)
  3. Josh Jackson (Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs)
  4. Angus Crichton (Sydney Roosters)